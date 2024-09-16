Kaine Felix (orange) of Peterborough Sports will miss the game at Oxford City. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough Sports joint manager Michael Gash has warned his players to ignore Oxford City’s current position ahead of their National League North clash on Tuesday night.

Oxford are bottom of the table with no wins and just three points from their first six games following a relegation from the National League last season.

On paper it seems an ideal game for Sports to snap a two-game losing streak in which they have failed to score a goal, but Gash believes the hosts are a better team than their bare statistics are showing.

Sports are also suffering with injuries to key players. Forward Kaine Felix has joined Elliot Putman and Oisin Gallagher, two players who missed Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup win at Enfield Town, on the sidelines.

"We’ve gone from having to leave players out of the squad to having a struggle to fill the bench,” Gash said. “But it’s a chance for others to step up and show they deserve to be starting games. It will be tough at Oxford, but it is the sort of game we need to get something from.

"We have seen some clips and they have good players and they are showing signs of clicking. They won 6-0 in the FA Cup at the weekend, but we played well at Enfield so we will go there with confidence.”

A Dan Lawlor penalty was enough for Sports to beat Enfield in a second qualifying round FA Cup tie. They are now two wins from a first appearance in the first round proper and the first of them will be at lower level Royston on Saturday, September 28.

"Without wishing to disrespect them, you always want a lower league club,” Gash added. “But we know Royston well and they are a good, well-run club who will fancy their chances against us at home. Reaching the FA Cup first round is always a target, but we can’t let it interfere with the league form.

"We dominated the first half at Enfield and could have scored more than one goal. I missed a good chance at the back post before Enfield picked their game up in the second-half. They didn’t create too much though and it wasn’t too uncomfortable for us.”

Sports have another cup-tie at PIMS Park on Tuesday, September 24 (7.45pm kick off) when Peterborough United Under 23s visit for a first round tie in the Northants Hillier Senior Cup. The Posh first team have a League One game at Leyton Orient that night.