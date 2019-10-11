Peterborough Sports must keep their eye on the ball as they take on manager’s old club, big test for in-form Deeping Rangers, FA Trophy and FA Vase matches for Yaxley, Peterborough Northern Star and others

It’s back to the bread and butter of the Southern League Premier Central Division for Peterborough Sports with two matches before they travel up to Fylde for a huge FA Cup tie on Saturday week (October 19).

It’s a big game for boss Jimmy Dean tomorrow (October 12) as he takes his Sports side to his former club St Ives.

Action from Peterborough Sports' FA Cup win over Guiseley. Photo: James Richardson.

The clubs are level on 10 points with Sports, who are 15th, two places ahead with two games in hand.

Sports also host Nuneaton on Tuesday.

“I loved it at St Ives,” Dean said. “I skippered them to a promotion.”

Dean will be keen for his players to keep their eye on the ball tomorrow and not let the match at National League Fylde become a distraction. Sports beat Guiseley 1-0 last weekend to reach the final qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time.

Sports have applied to postpone the game against Nuneaton so as to prepare fully for Fylde, but they are not expecting their request to succeed.

Yaxley warmed up for their big FA Trophy tie at Sutton Coldfield Town tomorrow by claiming the scalp of high-flying AFC Dunstable in a Southern League Division One Central match last weekend.

The Cuckoos beat the team in second place 3-2 with all the goals coming in a thrilling first-half.

Tom Waumsley scored twice in the first quarter of the game to put Yaxley in charge before the visitors to the Decker Bus Stadium pulled a goal back.

Charley Sanders made it 3-1 on 43 minutes, before Dunstable scored a minute later, but Yaxley held firm after the break to claim a win that keeps them comfortably in mid-table.

Stamford Town and Wisbech Town are also in FA Trophy preliminary round action tomorrow at Belper and Kidsgrove respectively.

Peterborough Northern Star hope to arrest a run of five defeats in a row in all competitions at Norwich Union in the FA Vase. March Town, Pinchbeck United and Holbeach United are also in Vase action.

Deepinr Rangers shot up to fourth in the United Counties Premier Division with three wins in a row while scoring 19 goals. That form will be tested by the visitors to the Haydon Whitham Stadium tomorrow as leaders Shepshed Dynamo are prviding the opposition. They’ve won all nine top-flight games this season.

FIXTURES

Saturday, October 12

FA Trophy

Preliminary round: Belper v Stamford Kidsgrove v Wisbech, Sutton Coldfield v Yaxley.

FA VASE

First round: March v Rothwell, Norwich Utd v Peterborough Northern Star, Pinchbeck v Worcester, South Normanton v Holbeach.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: St Ives v Peterborough Sports.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Shepshed Dynamo.

Division One: Harrowby v Bourne Town, Whittlesey Athletic v Blackstones.