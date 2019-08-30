Peterborough Sports manager’s winning formula sure to be tested by Stourbridge, it’s FA Vase action for Bourne, Peterborough Northern Star, Netherton and Holbeach, Stamford take on Sheffield, Wisbech visit Newcastle

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean hopes he’s found the winning formula for step three football.

The city side collected their first win in the Southern Premier League Central Division by triumphing 3-0 at Biggleswade Town on Bank Holiday Monday after Dean adopted a more pragmatic approach to the contest.

Sports will have to improve again tomorrow though (August 31) as title fancies Stourbridge are the visitors to the Bee Arena (3pm kick off). Sports, who are 15th, also host Banbury on Tuesday (September 3, 7.45pm).

“It was a big win for us at Biggleswade,” Dean insisted. “I know it’s still early in the season, but I didn’t want to wait any longer for our first win. We needed a boost to our confidence after a poor result and performance in our previous league match.

“I gave the lads some stick after that defeat, but they responded superbly at Biggleswade.

“I had to change our style to make us tighter. We’d played an open game in our first three games which was probably a consequence of battering everyone in pre-season.

“Some players were unhappy to be left out, but it didn’t affect their performance as two subs (Jim Stevenson & Maniche Sani) scored and another (Josh Moreman) set two goals up.

“We can now go into two tough home games with confidence and momentum. Stourbridge are probably the title favourites so three points from these two games would be good, but four points would be fantastic.”

It’s first qualifying round day in the FA Vase tomorrow with ties for United Counties League sides Bourne Town, Huntingdon, Peterborough Northern Star and Holbeach United.

Bourne parted company with manager Rob Middleton after suffering a fourth successive Division defeat last weekend.

Peterborough Premier Division side Netherton United are in FA Vase action at Downham Town on Sunday (September 1).

Northern Premier Leagie South East Division leaders Stamford AFc seek to maintain their 100 per cent winning record at home to Sheffield FC tomorrow (3pm) while Wisbech Town chase a first point and a first goal at Newcastle Town.

FIXTURES

Saturday, August 31

FA Vase

First qualifying round: Bourne Town v Sleaford Town, Diss v Huntingdon, Ely City v Peterborough Northern Star, Holbeach United v Lincoln Moorlands,

Southern League

Premier Central Division: Peterborough Sports v Stourbridge.

Division One Central: Didcot Town v Yaxley.

Northern Premier League

South East Division: Newcastle Town v Wisbech Town, Spalding United v Market Drayton Town, Stamford AFC v Sheffield FC.

United Counties League

Premier Division: Ansty Nomads v Pinchbeck United, Leicester Nirvana v Deeping Rangers.

Sunday September 1

FA Vase

First qualifying round: Downham Town v Netherton United.