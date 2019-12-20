Peterborough Sports keeping their feet on the ground despite reaching another historic high

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean is refusing to get carried away despite his side reaching another historic high this week.

Superb away performances delivered wins at Leiston (4-2) and Coalville (2-1) to lift Sports into fourth place in the Southern League Central Premier Division in their first season at step three level.

Leiston were despatched despite a red card for Sports skipper Mark Jones just before half-time and promotion rivals Coalville Town were beaten for the first time at home this season after an enthralling, high-quality contest.

Sports host mid-table Barwell at the Bee Arena on Saturday (3pm) before a big Boxing Day clash at AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

“What we’ve achieved already is incredible,” Dean enthused. “At the start of the season I just wanted to stay up.

“We’ll probably do that now, but I’m not making any rash predictions about the rest of the season.

“We pretty much play twice a week now until the end of January so I will see where we are then before thinking about the play-offs.

“We were superb at Leiston, scoring three times with 10 men and we were excellent at Coalville in a fantastic contest. Coalville were unlucky to lose as they were also very good. It could easily have finished 8-8 as both sides went for it. “It was an outstanding game of football and I was glad goalkeeper Lewis Moat was on our side as he was exceptional.”

Jones will now start a three-game suspension for a red card received for serious foul play.

Former Newcastle and Portsmouth striker Tresor Lua Lua has yet to play for Sports because of injury and that’s unlikely to change soon.

Sports are just a point behind second and third-placed teams Bromsgrove Sporting and Banbury, and have games in hand on both of them.

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 21

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Central Division: Peterborough Sports v Barwell.

Division One Central: Wantage Town v Yaxley.

Northern Premier LEAGUE

South East Division: Leek Town v Wisbech Town, Spalding United v Sutton Coldfield Town, Stamford AFC v Glossop North End.

United Counties League

Premier Division: Boston Town v Deeping Rangers, Holbeach United v Sleaford Town, Peterborough Northern Star v Cogenhoe United, Wellingborough Town v Pinchbeck United.

Division One: Blackstones v Huntingdon Town, Whittlesey Athletc v Bourne Town.

Eastern Counties League

Division One North: March Town v Mulbarton Wanderers.