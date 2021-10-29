Peterborough Sports hit the FA Trophy trail boosted by a cracking bounce back to form

Dan Jarvis scores for Peterborough Sports at Bromsgrove Sporting. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports won 4-0 at Bromsgrove Sporting last weekend to move three points clear at the top of the Southern League Premier Division.

The long-time leaders were under threat for top spot from Coalville Town who had thumped them 6-2 in a midweek fixture. But Coalville only drew at Royston on Saturday.

Sports have a tough trip to fifth-placed Premier Division side Hednesford in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dion Sembie-Ferris in action for Peterborough Sports at Bromsgrove Sporting. Photo: James Richardson.

“We’re going there to win the game,” Dean insisted. “We want a run in the competition, but if we don’t get one then so be it. We will then concentrate on the league.

“Hednesford away is a tough tie, but it’s also an attractive one as they have the best stadium in our league.

“We go there in good spirits. The Coalville game was obviously a buge disappointment, but as it turned out it came at a bad time for us. We looked shattered after working so hard at King’s Lynn a few days earlier in the FA Cup whereas they had eight days to prepare.

“Coalville were very good though. They were relentless, but we wanted a reaction at Bromsgrove and we got one. It was an efficient performance, a very solid one. We scored twice at the start and twice near the end.

“Bromsgrove had their moments, but we were too strong in the end.”

Dan Jarvis, a scorer last weekend, misses the game at Hednesford, while Jim Stevenson, Brad McGowan and Josh Moreman face fitness tests.

Lewis Hilliard will continue to work his way back to fitness by playing for March again. He scored for them in a 2-0 win last weekend.

Yaxley (away to Lowestoft), Spalding (home to Tamworth) and Wisbech (home to Biggleswade) all face opposition from the higher level Southern League in the Trophy on Saturday.