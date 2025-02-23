Justin Osagie after signing for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough Sports have received help from Peterborough United after suffering a couple of injuries at Rushall Olympic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports won the National League North contest 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Mark Jones, but the three points came at a cost. In-form defender Elliot Putman pulled out of the game before kick-off because of a sore hamstring which flared up during the warm-up, while recent loan signing Kieran Wallace suffered a knee injury early in the second-half which could keep him out for many weeks. The midfielder only arrived from Hartlepool United earlier this month.

Sports moved quickly to sign centre-back Justin Osagie on loan from Posh and striker Alfie Atherton on loan from Sheffield United ahead of a long trek to Greater Manchester to tackle Radcliffe in a league game on Tuesday (February 25). The city side have also signed free agent forward Nathaniel Muenda who had been with Barnsley. Osagie signed a one-year deal at Posh in October after impressing during a short trial. He had previously been involved with West Ham United and Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experienced central defender Ryan Fryatt is also currently sidelined because of injury, although there is a chance he could be back for Saturday’s home game with Southport.

Sports travelled to Rushall fresh from a shock 3-0 Northants Senior Cup semi-final defeat at Corby Town.

"Given the problems we had at Rushall it was an excellent performance by the team,” Sports’ joint-manager Michael Gash said. “Losing Eliot in the warm-up was a blow especially as Ryan wasn’t playing either. We decided to stick with the three centre-backs so I ended up playing in the middle with Bayley McCann and John Bland either side of me. They are both 20 years younger me, but they were both very impressive.

"Midfielder Will Van Lier was supposed to be a substitute, but ended up playing as a left wing-back and he was also very good. We need some bodies now as I was the only available recognised centre-back so we moved quickly to pick up Justin from Posh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were worthy winners at Rushall. We controlled the game and we had the chances to score more, including from a penalty, but we were never really threatened defensively. We kept our shape really well. We wanted a reaction to the Corby game and High Alban-Jones set the tone in the first minute with a great tackle.

"We will need more of the same at Radcliffe. They are fighting for survival so it’s bound to be a competitive match.”

Sports are 11th and just seven points off the play-off places, but have played more games than several of the teams above them.