Peterborough Sports have an attractive game and the rest of the local non-league fixtures

Peterborough Sports have an attractive Southern Premier Central Division game against fellow high-scorers Bromsgrove Sporting at the Bee Arena tomorrow (November 16, 3pm).

And manager Jimmy Dean is confident his players will be fully focussed on beating their promotion companions from last season even though many eyes have already turned to a mouth-watering FA Trophy tie at home to Kettering Town on November 23.

Sports, who won’t have new signing, former Newcastle United and Portsmouth player Tresor Lomana LuaLua in their side tomorrow, earned that glamour tie by outclassing Whitby Town last weekend and Dean wants a repeat performance tomorrow in a game between the two highest scorers in the division.

Dean said: “We controlled a game against a club with 27 contracted players from start to finish last weekend and we did it despite the absence of some regulars.

“We were very good and it was the best we’ve played for a while. The boys are buzzing about the Trophy draw, but they will be focussed on Bromsgrove tomorrow.

“They beat us twice last season in two intense games although we went on to win the league. It probably won’t be as intense this season as neither of us is expected to win the league this time.

“We have almost identical records apart us having a game in hand. We are joint top scorers in the division so it should be cracking game.”

Sports centre-back Richard Jones is out for a month because of injury.

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 16

Northern Premier League

South East Division: Kidsgrove v Wisbech, Market Drayton v Stamford, Spalding v Sheffield FC.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Central Division: Peterborough Sports v Bromsgrove Sporting.

Division One Central: Yaxley v Coleshill.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Harborough, Loughborough University v Pinchbeck Utd, Oadby v Holbeach, Rothwell v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Blackstones v Melton, Long Buckby v Bourne, St Andrews v Whittlesey.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: March v Sudbury Res.