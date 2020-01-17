Peterborough Sports have a play-off battle in Banbury, Stamford AFC chase a sweet 16th unbeaten game, Yaxley and Peterborough Northern Star at home

Have your say

Peterborough Sports face a crunch battle in the race for the Southern League Central Premier Division play-offs tomorrow (January 18).

Third-placed Sports travel to sixth-placed Banbury. The pair are two of five teams on 42 points so it’s a significant fixture.

Sports moved up a place last weekend after a 2-2 draw at King’s Langley, but saw their scheduled Tuesday clash at Hednesford Town washed out which gave them a welcome breather from a hectic January schedule.

Sports host lowly Hitchin Town at the Bee Arena on Tuesday (January 21, 7.45pm) before entertaining title favourites Tamworth on January 25.

Yaxley are at home to Bedford Town in Division One Central tomorrow (3pm) in their first game in 11 days.

Second-placed Stamford AFC’s 15-match unbeaten run - and an unbeaten away record in the South East Division of the Northern Premier League - will be under threat at improving Frickley Athletic tomorrow. Frickley have made steady progress all the way up to sixth place after a dreadful start to the season.

Peterborough Northern Star seek back-to-back home wins in the United Counties Premier Division when Rothwell Corinthians visit the Branch Bros Stadium (3pm).

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 18

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Banbury v Peterborough Sports.

Division One Central: Yaxley v Bedford.

NOrthern Premier LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Frickley v Stamford AFC, Spalding v Leek, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Wisbech.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping v Boston, Desborough v Pinchbeck, Holbeach v ON Chenecks, Peterborough Northern Star v Rothwell.

Division One: Bourne v Burton PW, Irchester v Blackstones, Whittlesey Athletic v Birstall.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: March v Cornard.