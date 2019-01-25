Peterborough Sports happy to be the team everyone wants to beat, Deeping seek a magnificent seven

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean has no doubts his side will cope with the pressure of being the team everyone wants to beat.

The city side showed both sides of their game when battling to a 3-1 win at Bedford Town in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League last weekend.

After a shaky start they played some great football to recover from a goal down and then displayed terrific resilience after they’d been reduced to 10 men by a red card for Josh Moreman midway through the second-half.

Sports have appealed that decision, but won’t know the result until today (January 25).

The win left top dogs Sports four points clear of second-placed Bromsgrove Sporting and they have two games in hand. They host Coleshill Town at the Bee Arena tomorrow (January 26, 3pm).

“I think the title race is now between us and (third-placed) Corby,” Dean declared. “We are five points ahead of them from the same number of games and we still have to play at their place.

“We can no longer play down our own chances. The table tells the truth. We are playing so well right now. We’ve won 12 of our last 14 league games which is a fantastic run.

“We also have to accept that we are now the team everyone will want to beat.

“My teamtalk doesn’t really change from game to game. I tell the players every opponent will raise their game and make it very difficult for us.

“And to be fair to the players they have reacted superbly. I have no doubts that will be the case for the rest of the season. Coleshill will be tough though. We beat them with a last-minute penalty at their place.”

Yaxley slipped down the table last weekend after a 4-0 defeat at home to Cambridge City. The Cuckoos visit Aylesbury tomorrow.

In-form Deeping Rangers travel to Wellingborough for a United Counties Premier Division game tomorrow seeking a seventh straight win in the competition. It’s the last game for Deeping ahead of a trip to Exeter-based Willand Rovers in the fifth round (last 16) of the FA Vase.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 26

EVO STIK NORTHERN

LEAGUE

East Division: Frickley Athletic v Stamford, Lincoln United v Spalding Utd, Pontefract Collieries v Wisbech Town.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN

LEAGUE

Division One Central: Aylesbury Utd v Yaxley, Peterborough Sports v Coleshill Town.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Eynesbury Rovers v Holbeach United, Oadby Town v Peterborough Northern Star, Pinchbeck United v Cogenhoe United, Wellingborough Townv Deeping Rangers.

Division One: Bourne Town v St Andrews, Burton Park Wanderers v Huntingdon Town, Irchester United v Blackstones.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN

LEAGUE

Division One North: Lakenheath v Wisbech St Mary, Mulbarton Wanderers v March Town United.