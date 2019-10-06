Peterborough Sports hails a history-making ‘magical’ FA Cup day at the Bee Arena

Ecstatic Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean insisted his team were worthy FA Cup winners against higher-level Guiseley on a ‘magical’ afternoon at the Bee Arena yesterday (October 6).

Deam’s team won 1-0 thanks to a cracking 90th-minute finish from substitute Maniche Sani to book a place in tomorrow’s fourth qualifying round draw alongside National League clubs of the stature of Notts County.

Dion Sembie-Ferris shoots on goal for Peterborough Sports against Guiseley. Photo: James Richardson.

It’s the furthest the club have ever travelled in the FA Cup and Dean isn’t ready for the journey to stop now. One more win takes them into the first round proper when potential opponents include Peterborough United and Sunderland.

Sports are guaranteed to bank £80,000 from this season’s run even if they bow out at the next stage.

“We deserved to win,” Dean enthused. “We were excellent from start to finish.

“The easiest thing to do would have been to put 11 men behind the ball and try to nick a goal, but instead we played on the front foot throughout.

“We pressed high and we never let them settle. It was a terrific team effort especially as we were without main striker Mark Jones and we lost Lewis Hilliard through injury in the first-half. They are big losses in a small squad like ours.

“The feeling at the end was a mixture of jubilation and pride. We had a record crowd in and the atmosphere in the second half when we started to dominate was just magical.

“It’s a great win, on a par with our win at Boston United last season. Boston are also a step two club and there were 1,000 people there that day. It was an away game, but it was also a round earlier so that win and this one are both exceptional wins.

“I don’t want to stop here though. If we can’t draw Notts County I’d like a team at home we can beat. It will be tough whoever it is as we are in the northern part of the draw which looks harder.

“I have some top players here though so anything is possible. Dion Sembie-Ferris was way better than anyone else on the pitch yesterday.”

The fourth qualifying round draw is live on talkSPORT2 from 1.30pm tomorrow (October 7).