Peterborough Sports had to dig deep to clinch a derby day victory and a two-point lead at the top, six-point weekends for Stamford and Spalding, Wisbech off the mark after beating Yaxley in a game of three goals and two red cards

Maniche Sani celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against Stourbridge on Saturday.

The city side won 1-0 at struggling AFC Rushden & Diamonds thanks to a first-half header from Maniche Sani following a fine first-time cross from Jonny Herd, but they had to soak up plenty of pressure from the home side before celebrating a two-point lead at the top of the table.

Sports lost marquee summer signing Michael Gash in the pre-match warm-up. He was replaced by Mark Jones, but the absence of Gash meant it was more difficult than normal for Sports to hold the ball up.

Today’s win completed an excellent Bank Holiday weekend following their remarkable 8-4 win at hoem to Stourbridge on Saturday

Elsewhere Stamford AFC and Spalding United enjoyed six point weekends in the Northern Premier Midlands Division. The Daniels are second after wins at Coleshill (3-0) and at home to Corby (1-0), and Spalding also beat Corby (2-1) before trimming up Histon 3-0. Stefan Broccoli scored in both games for the Tulips, while ex-Posh star Marcus Maddison was a goalscoring substitute against Histon.

Stamford, who have won games in a row after losing their opening fixture, are at Spalding next Tuesday (September 7) unless either club is involved in an FA Cup replay.

Wisbech won their first game of the season today, beating Yaxley 2-1 at the Fenland Stadium. Toby Allen scored both goal for Wisbech who move off the bottom. Both teams were reduced to 10 men before the break as Dan Cotton (Yaxley) and Ben Richards saw red.

Other results

Northern Premier League

Midlands Division