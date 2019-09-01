Peterborough Sports frustrated after conceding twice late on to 10 men, Yaxley pay a late penalty, Stamford and Spalding beaten, Wisbech rally to colect first point and goals, FA Vase wins for Peterborough Northern Star (after a 10-goal thriller), Holbeach and Bourne

Peterborough Sports were left frustrated after dropping points by conceding twice in the final minutes against 10-man Stourbridge at the Bee Arena yesterday (August 31).

The Southern League Premier Division Central match looked to have swung in the city side’s favour when a Stourbridge red card for a foul on Maniche Sani early in the second-half was followed by headed goals in quick succession for Paul Malone and Cameron Johnson.

Paul Malone heads Peterborough Sports in front against Stourbridge. Photo: James Richardson.

But Stourbridge showed their promotion credentials by battling back to claim a 2-2 draw with goals in the 89th and 95th minutes.

Sports are now 17th ahead of a home game on Tuesday (September 3, 7.45pm kick off) against seventh-placed Banbury.

Yaxley were also denied at the death in Division One Central. They went down 1-0 at Didcot to a 90th-minute penalty. They are back in action at home to Daventry on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Srtamford dropped from frirst to sixth in the South East Division of the Northern Premier League after a 3-1 home defeat to Sheffield FC. Tom Siddons scored the goal for a Daniels team who had won their three previous league outings.

Lewis Hilliard of Peterborough Sports was denied a penalty after this fall against Stourbridge. Photo: James Richardson.

Spalding United were beaten 1-0 at home by Market Drayton Town, but there was a spirited display from Wisbech Town who fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Newcastle Town to claim their first point of the campaign and move off the bottom of the table. Declan Rogers scored both goals, the first the Fenman have scored this season. Wisbech have an FA Cup replay at Ely City on Tuesday.

Ely were beaten 6-4 in extra-time by Peterborough Northern Star in the FA Vase yesterday. It was 1-1 at half-time and 4-4 after 90-minutes. Sam Wilson and Craig Smith scored twice apiece for Star with Jake Sansby and Tai Williams also on target.

Bourne beat higher level Sleaford Town 4-2 after sacking manager Rob Middleton last weekend and there were also Vase wins for Holbeach United and Huntingdon. Peterborough Premier Division side Netherton United are at Downham Town in the Vase today (September 1).

Pinchbeck United and Deeping Rangers were both beaten away from home in the United Counties Premier Division yesterday.

RESULTS

Saturday. August 31

FA Vase

First qualifying round: Bourne Town 4 (Driscoll 2, Mason, Russell), Sleaford Town 2; Diss 1, Huntingdon 3; Ely City 4, Peterborough Northern Star 6 (Smith 2, Wilson 2, Sansby, Williams) (after extra time), Holbeach United 3, Lincoln Moorlands 2.

Southern League

Premier Central Division: Peterborough Sports 2 (Malone, Johnson), Stourbridge 2.

Division One Central: Didcot Town 1, Yaxley 0.

Northern Premier League

South East Division: Newcastle Town 2, Wisbech Town 2 (Rogers 2); Spalding United 0, Market Drayton Town 1; Stamford AFC 1 (Siddons), Sheffield FC 3.

United Counties League

Premier Division: Ansty Nomads 2, Pinchbeck United 0; Leicester Nirvana 2, Deeping Rangers 1 (Jarvis).

Fixture

Sunday, September 1

FA VASE

First qualifying round: Downham Town v Netherton United.