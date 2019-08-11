Peterborough Sports denied historic victory by late penalty, FA Cup wins for Deeping Rangers, Holbeach United, March Town and Peterborough Northern Star

Peterborough Sports were denied victory in the first step three match in their history by a 93rd minute penalty yesterday (August 10).

The city side looked set to open their Southern League Premier Division Central account at the Bee Arena with a win thanks to Dan Lawlor’s 62ns minute spot-kick after an incident which reduced visitors Rushall Olympic to 10 men.

Action from Peterborough Sports (blue) v Rushall Olympic. Photo: David Lowndes.

But in stoppage time at the end of the game a push by Sports centre-back Paul Malone gave Olympic the chance to equalise which they gleefully accepted. Olympic finished eighth last season so Sports shouldn’t be too disheartened by the result, especially as star forward Dion Sembie-Ferris pulled out of the game late on to attend the birth of his child.

The game was played out to a back drop of a fierce wind driving across the pitch, but both sides seemed to cope with it okay.

Sports came out far brighter after the break and controlled the game’s thirdrd quarter. Lewis Hilliard went close from a free kick, before a through ball on 62 minutes, saw substitute Avelino Vieira react better than visiting full back Chetaine Steel who hauled the Sports man down to concede a penalty and receive a red card.

Lawlor put the penalty away and the hosts went onto dominate proceedings for a period, with Cameron Johnson and Ben Toseland flashing efforts across the goal and a fine move down the right ended with Vieira having a shot well saved.

Josh Moreman (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports (blue) v Rushall Olympic. Photo: David Lowndes.

Despite being down to 10 men, Rushall came back into the contest as Sports dropped deeper than was ideal, but thanks to a number of fine stops from goalkeeper Lewis Moat it looked as if the hosts were going to hang on.

Unfortunately, deep into stoppage time from a visiting corner, Paul Malone was penalised for a push in the box, one that did not bring any complaints from the home side. Skipper Sam Whittall put his penalty far enough to the right of Moat and moments later the final whistle brought an end to an entertaining contest with the visitors well worth their point.

Peterborough Sports: 1. Lewis Moat (8) 2. Dan Bucciero (5), 3. Ben Toseland (7), 4. Paul Malone (6), 5. Richard Jones (7), 6. Dan Lawlor (7), 7. Josh McCammon (6), 8. Lewis Hilliard (7), 9. Maniche Sano Sani (7), 10. Cameron Johnson (7), 11. Josh Moreman (5). Subs Used: 15. Mark Jones (6), 16. Spencer Weir-Daley (6), 17. Avelino Vieira (7).

The ‘Road to Wembley’ started for local clubs yesterday with Deeping Rangers, Holbeach United, Peterborough Northern Star and March Town all making progress.

Whittlesey Athletic are still chasing a first win at United Counties Division One level after three games. They went down 3-0 at Burton Park Wanderers yesterday. Bourne lost 3-1 at St Andrews to make it two defeats in two matches.

RESULTS

FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round: Gorleston 1, Pinchbeck United 0; Harborough Town 1, Deeping Rangers 2 (Adams, Burton-Jones); Holbeach United 2 (Smith, Tinkler), Fakenham 0, March Town 2 (Gillies, Friend), Norwich United 1; Walsham Le Willows 1, Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Smith, Fieldhouse).

Southern League Premier Central: Peterborough Sports 1 (Lawlor), Rushall Olympic 1.

United Counties League

Division One: Burton Park Wanderers 3, Whittlesey Athletic 0; St Andrews Town 3, Bourne 1,