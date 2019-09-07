Peterborough Sports, Deeping Rangers and Stamford are in Monday’s FA Cup draw, but March Town and Wisbech Town beaten, hat-trick hero for Spalding, Barber trims up oppos for Peterborough Northern Star, seven-goal second-half for Holbeach United

Peterborough Sports, Deeping Rangers and Stamford AFC are all in Monday’s draw for the second qualifying round of the FA Cup (September 9).

Only Stamford are definitely through though thanks to centre-back Cosmos Matwasa’s first-half goal at home to Witham today (September 7).

Paul Malone’s header from a corner gave Sports a come-from-behind 1-1 draw at East Thurrock, while Deeping enjoyed a thrilling 2-2 home draw against higher-level AFC Sudbury. Both replays will take place on Tuesday (September 10).

Sudbury led at the break, but goals from Jordan Macleod and Sam Mooney saw Deeping in front with nine minutes to go. Sudbury found an equaliser in the 83rd minute to force a replay.

March Town took the lead at Grays Athletic, but went down 3-1, while Wisbech Town were beaten 2-1 at the Fenland Stadium by Hitchin Town.

In league action Joel Brownhill bagged a hat-trick as Spalding United won 3-1 at Stockbridge Park Steels in the South East Division of the Northern Premier League.

Holbeach United scored seven second-half goal to see of bottom club Sleaford in the United Counties Premier Division, but a single Matthew Barber goal was enough for Peterborough Northern Star to beat Oadby.

Blackstones are in the top six in United Counties Division One after a 4-1 home win over Raunds, but Whittlesey Athletic are still without a win after six matches after a 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Irchester.

RESULTS

Saturday, September 7

FA CUP

First qualifying round: Deeping Rangers 2 (Mooney. Macleod), AFC Sudbury 2; East Thurrock 1, Peterborough Sports 1 (Malone), Grays Athletic 3, March Town 1 (Short); Stamford AFC 1 (Matwasa), Witham 0; Wisbech Town 1, Hitchin Town 2.

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

South East Division: Stocksbridge Park Steels 1, Spalding United 3 (Brownhill 3).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Barber), Oadby Town 0; Pinchbeck United 0, Wellingborough Town 3; Sleaford Town 0, Holbeach United 7 (Lockie 2, Ford 2, Adams, Wilson, og).

Division One: Blackstones 4 (De Sousa 2,, Fox, Clarke), Raunds Town 1; Burton Park Wanderers 2, Bourne Town 0; Whittlesey Athletic 1, Irchester United 5.