Peterborough Sports crush Peterborough Northern Star in county cup tie, five-star Deeping Rangers, Spalding United pay the penalty, March Town unlucky

Peterborough Sports confirmed their status as the city’s leading non-league side in emphatic fashion with a 9-0 hammering of Peterborough Nothern Star in the Northants FA’s Hillier Cup last night (September 17).

There are two divisions between the sides, but the gulf looked even wider at the Branch Bros Stadium as Sports ran in seven second-half goals.

Dan Lawlor scores from the penalty spot for Peterborough Sports against Peterborough Northern Star. Photo: James Richardson.

Dan Lawlor, Josh Moreman and young Tiago Nassunculo all scored twice with Cameron Johnson, Maniche Sani and Mitch Griffiths also on target for a team on FA Cup duty at Bishop’s Stortford this Saturday (September 21).

Deeping Rangers secured a welcome 5-0 win over bottom club Sleaford Town in the United Counties Premier Division with Scott Mooney netting twice, but Spalding United bowed out of the Northern Premier Division League Cup on penalties to higher-level Gainsborough Trinity.

March Town felt they were unlucky to lose 1-0 at home to Lakenheath in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League.

RESULTS:

NORTHANTS HILLIER CUP

First round: Peterborough Northern Star 0, Peterborough Sports 9 (Lawlor 2, Moreman 2, Nassunculo 2, Griffiths, Johnson, Sani).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 5 (Mooney 2, Garrick, Macleod, Jarvis), Sleaford Town 0.

NORTHERN PREMIER DIVISION

League Cup: Spalding United 0, Gainsborough Trinity 0 (Gainsborough won 6-5 on penalties).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: March Town 0, Fakenham 1.