Peterborough Sports could win another trophy...and meet the players who helped win an Evo Stik Southern League title

Peterborough Sports could win another trophy as they close their superb campaign with an Evo Stik Southern League Divisional Championship on Saturday, May 4 (3pm).

Sports, who won Division One Central, will take on Division One South winners Blackfield & Langley at the Bee Arena.

Two main men at Peterborough Sports, Lewis Hilliard (left) and Paul Malone.

Sports complete their league programme at relegation haunted North Leigh tomorrow (April 27). Yaxley complete their excellent campaign at home to Kempston Rovers.

Here are the main men who helped make Peterborough Sports history.

Chairman: Grant Biddle

Vice-chairman: Paul Venters.

Advisor to the board: Stephen Cooper.

Manager: Jimmy Dean.

Assistant manager: Dan Ruscillo.

Coach: Lewis Webb.

Goalkeeping coaches: Ian Jackson and Ryan Kay.

Most appearances

(all competitions)

46 Lewis Moat: A non-smiling, commanding goalkeeper signed from Whittlesey Athletic.

44 Mitch Griffiths: A consistent left-back who did the rounds of South Lincs clubs before moving to the big city.

42 Avelino Vieira: Local legend and the club’s all-time leading goal scorer. Jimmy Dean’s first Sports signing has been a roaring success.

41 Paul Malone: 15 goals from centre-back and a commanding figure in the meanest defence in the league and yet Corby still claim they are glad he left them.

41 Dan Lawlor: Ex-Posh youngster. A midfielder who likes to get stuck in, even in training against teammates.

40 Lewis Hilliard: High-class, goal-scoring midfielder with experience of playing for bigger clubs at a better level. That class shone through at times.

40 Mark Jones: Played higher with Boston and Gainsborough and it showed. Leads the forward line with passion.

39 Josh McCammon: Ex-Northampton Town player who saw the light and moved to Peterborough. Regular goalscoring midfielder at back end of campaign.

38 Dan Bucciero: A gifted right-back who almost signed for Peterborough Northern Star for this season. A bad-training comedian, according to the club website.

38 Richard Jones: Rock-solid centre-back and a nice chap to boot.

37Josh Moreman: Outrageously talented winger with an eye for goal. Learnt his skills at the mighty Netherton United.

29 Stuart Wall: Fought back from a bad injury to play a crucial role in a dominant defence.

26 Dion Sembie-Ferris: Key signing in October from St Neots. Also played 20 times for Colchester United. Exc iting, attacking player.

Leading goalscorers

(all competitions)

21 Sembie-Ferris, 19 M. Jones, 15 Malone, 11 McCammon, Vieira, 10 Hilliard, 6 Moreman.

FIXTURES

Saturday, April 27

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Belper Town v Spalding Utd, Cleethorpes Town v Stamford, Wisbech Town v Morpeth Town.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: North Leigh v Peterborough Sports, Yaxley v Kempston Rovers.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Daventry Town, Leicester Nirvana v Holbeach United, Peterborough Northern Star v Newport Pagnell Town, Pinchbeck United v Oadby Town.

Division One: Blackstones v Anstey Nomads, Bugbrooke St.Michael v Bourne Town, Rushden & Higham United v Huntingdon Town.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Diss Town v March Town United, Wisbech St Mary v Fakenham Town.