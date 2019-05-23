Peterborough Sports confident they can take a step up in their stride, manager quits, manager commits. and all the opponents for local non-league clubs next season

Peterborough Sports will be competing at the highest level in the club’s history next season, but they are confident they can take the rise in standard in their stride.

Sports have been placed in the Premier Central Division of the Southern League - one step below National non-league level - following their Division One Central title win last season.

Non-league big hitters Stourbridge, Tamworth and AFC Rushden & Diamonds are among the teams in opposition to Sports next season.

Sports boss Jimmy Dean can also look forward to a trip to St Ives, a former club where he enjoys legendary status.

Sports official Stephen Cooper said: “The number of rapid risers in the division gives us hope we can compete at this level. There are also some established clubs, but there doesn’t appear to be a standout favourite at this stage so predictions are pointless.

“We believe we can be competitive with a decent side that outplays its budget. If we can attract 100 more through the gate each game it adds £20k to our income, so the battleground for us establishing ourselves at this elevated level will be fought off the pitch as much as on it.”

Sports have already attracted a sizable shirt sponsorship deal with Peter Brotherhood - the club have historical links to the city firm. Contact for anyone interested in a sponsorship deal is paul.venters5@aol.com

The club offer bargain basement priced season tickets at just £75 if purchased before the end of June. It’s £95 thereafter with concessions for OAPs and under 21.

Southern League Premier Division 2019-20: AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Alvechurch, Banbury United, Barwell, Biggleswade Town, Bromsgrove Sporting, Coalville Town, Hednesford Town, Hitchin Town, King’s Langley, Leiston, Lowestoft Town, Needham Market, Nuneaton Borough, Peterborough Sports, Redditch United, Royston Town, Rushall Olympic, St Ives Town, Stourbridge, Stratford Town, Tamworth.

There is still plenty of travelling for Wisbech Town, Stamford AFC and Spalding United in the Northern Premier League South East Division. Travelling is part of the reason Wisbech manager Gary Setchell has quit. Applications to replace Setchell can be made to chairman@wisbechtownfc.

Northern Premier League South East Division: Belper Town, Carlton Town, Chasetown, Cleethorpes Town, Frickley Athletic, Glossop North End, Ilkeston Town, Kidsgrove Athletic, Leek Town, Lincoln United, Loughborough Dynamo, Market Drayton Town, Newcastle Town, Sheffield, Spalding United, Stamford, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Sutton Coldfield Town, Wisbech Town, Workshop Town.

Yaxley FC have lost their Southern League Division One Central derby with promoted Peterborough Sports, but gained one with relegated St Neots.

Southern League Division One Central 2019-20: AFC Dunstable, Aylesbury United, Barton Rovers, Bedford Town, Bedworth United, Biggleswade, Coleshill Town, Corby Town, Daventry Town, Didcot Town, Halesowen Town, Kempston Rovers, Kidlington, North Leigh, St Neots Town, Thame United, Wantage Town, Welwyn Garden City, Yaxley.

Deeping Rangers manager Michael Goode has committed to another season at the Hayden Whitham Stadium.

Goode led Deeping to a second-place finish in the United Counties Premier Division and a club record run to the last 16 of the FA Vase last season.

The Clarets also won the Lincs Senior Trophy. and only an admin error stopped them competing in the UCL Cup Final.

Anstey Nomads, Loughborough University, Luttterworth Town, Quorn, who will be managed by former Posh striker Martin Carruthers, and Shepshed Dynamo are all new teams in the Premier Division for the 2019-20 season.