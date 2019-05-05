Peterborough Sports complete a stunning season in style

Peterborough Sports were emphatic winners of the end-of-season Evo Stik Division One Championshsip match against Blackfield & Langley at the Bee Arena yesterday (May 4).

Sports, champions of Division One central, were far too good for the Division One South winners, streaking to a 5-1 success despite the absence through injury of star forward Mark Jones.

Peterborough Sports goal celebrations during a 5-1 win over Blackfield & Langley. Photo: James Richardson.

The first half was excellent fare however for the sparse 135 in attendance with the visitors knocking the ball about with aplomb, but the hosts carrying the greater cutting edge

It was first blood to the Turbines on six minutes when Lewis Hilliard controlled a James Stevenson cross before firing home from eight yards. It was 2-0 on 16 minutes when centre half Paul Malone powered home his 16th of the season when heading home a Hilliard corner.

Blackfield slowly got a toehold in the game and Lewis Moat had to save smartly to deny Liam Robinson. A goal for the visitors had been coming and on 32 minutes Tom Bearwish slammed home after the ball had bounced around the Sports box following a corner.

The home side went straight down the other end and restored their two-goal advantage when James Stevenson scored from distance with the ball zipping off the surface as the rain arrived.

Lewis Hilliard opens the scoring for Peterborough Sports against Blackfield & Langley. Photo: James Richardson.

Undeterred Blackfield went up the other end and Robinson beat the offside trap and was desperately unlucky to see his neat dink come back off the bar with Lerone Plummer unable to net with the follow up.

Josh McCammon & Avelino Vieira both went close for Sports before referee Mackey blew to end a breathless half of football.

The second-half started in the same vein, but once Dion Sembie-Ferris lifted home a fourth goal following a scramble from another Hilliard corner, the closing stages became somewhat one-sided with the visitors clearly deflated with a long journey to look forward to on a Bank Holiday weekend.

On 76 minutes Sembie-Ferris broke clear and was brought down right on the edge of the box. The Sports man fired the free kick into the wall, but the rebound fell nicely for Josh McCammon who swept home number five.

Minutes later James Stevenson had a 25 yard volley tipped over by the flying Lewis Noice in the Blackfield goal.

Hilliard & McCammon had late chances to add even further gloss to the final score, but 5-1 was a fantastic win for the Turbines who more than upheld the pride of the Central division with a performance to match anything else seen in front of the Bee Arena faithful, who were certainly rewarded for coming out to support the side on such a rotten day.

*Holbeach United take on Davnetry Town in the United Counties League Cup Final at Raunds FC tomorrow (May 6, 3pm).