Peterborough Sports chase FA Cup glory and they need your support! Former Premier League striker signs for Bourne Town

Pumped-up Peterborough Sports boss Jimmy Dean has urged the city’s football fans to come and cheer his club to a major FA Cup shock tomorrow (October 5).

Sports are hosting Guiseley FC - National North Division promotion contenders and recently of the National League - at the Bee Arena (3pm) in a third qualifying round tie.

Julian Joachim has signed for Bourne.

One win and Sports will have travelled further in the competition than ever before. Two wins and they will be in the first round proper dreaming of a tie against Posh or Sunderland.

“If I had to break it down I’d give us a 35% chance of winning,” Dean said. “But if we get a passionate crowd behind us it could tip the balance in our favour. Our regular fans are great, but I’d urge all Posh fans not going to their game to get down and give us a chance.

“We’re playing at a proper standard of football now. This isn’t local football, we are competing nationally in cups. The standard would surprise plenty of people and this Saturday is a massive game for us.

“Guiseley will be strong. They play in a division above us, but it’s far from impossible for us to beat them.

“We’re going into the game on a big win and they’re coming into it after a loss. They won’t know too much about us and we’re in great form. We haven’t lost in 90 minutes in our last seven matches in all competitions.

“The closer we get to matchday the more I fancy our chances. We beat Boston United in the FA Cup last year before losing to Chorley. Guiseley will be better than Boston, but they won’t be as good as Chorley.

“But if we win this tie it won’t be as big a shock as us beating Boston. It’s definitely ‘doable.’

“We will have to rock solid, almost perfect and have a slice of luck, but there have been far bigger FA Cup shocks than us beating Guiseley.”

Sports warmed up for their big day with an 8-1 home thrashing of bottom club Leiston in the Central Premier Division of the Southern League.

Dion Sembie-Ferris claimed a hat-trick with Mark Jones (2), Richard Jones (2) and Marshall Willock also on target.

“We were excellent,’ Dean said. “Leiston were poor, but they hadn’t been getting beaten by seven goals.”

Elsewhere Bourne Town are hoping to field former Premier League striker Julian Joachim in their United Counties Division game with Raunds Town at the Abbey Lawns tomorrow.

Joachim (45) is a friend of new Bourne boss Simon Daws. Joachim played for Leicester and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

FIXTURES

Saturday, October 5

FA Cup

Third qualifying round: Peterborough Sports v Guiseley.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Yaxley v AFC Dunstable.

Northern Premier LEAGUE

South East Division: Glossop v Spalding. Stamford v Frickley, Wisbech v Stocksbridge Park Steels.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping v ON Chenecks, Holbeach v Cogenhoe, Pinchbeck v Shepshed, Rugby v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Blackstones v Irchester, Bourne v Raunds, Wellingborough Whitworth v Whittlesey Athletic.

EASTERN CoUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: March Town v Ipswich Wanderers.