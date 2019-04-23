Peterborough Sports celebrate in style, Wisbech and Spalding United are safe from relegation, runners-up medals for Deeping after draw with Peterborough Northern Star

Peterborough Sports celebrated their trophy presentation day with a 30th win of the season in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League yesterday (April 22).

Sports were handed the rather spectacular-looking prize after a 2-1 success against Cambridge City at the Bee Arena in front of close top 300 fans, not a bad turn-out given Sunderland AFC were in town.

Avelino Vieira (right) celebrates hois goal for Peterborough Sports with Dion Sembie-Ferris. Photo: James Richardson.

Avelino Vieira and Josh McCammon scored the goals for Sports who have one game left at relegation-threatened North Leigh on Saturday (April 27). A tribute to Peterborough Sports’ season will appear in Thursday’s Peterborough Telegraph (April 25).

There were celebrations elsewhere with Wisbech Town and Spalding United now safe from relegation in the Senior East Division of the Northern Premier League, providing only one team joins demoted AFC Mansfield in the drop zone.

Wisbech battled to a goalless draw at Stamford AFC, while Spalding were beaten 3-0 at home by promotion-chasing Brighouse Town. Defeats for current bottom two Gresley and Carlton ensured safety for both local teams.

And Deeping Rangers were presented with runners-up medals from the United Counties Premier Division even though they failed to beat local rivals Peterborough Northern Star yesterday. Defeat for Rugby Town at champions Daventry ensured Deeping’s 1-1 draw wasn’t damaging.

Peterborough Sports players celebrate a goal against Cambridge City. Photo: James Richardson.

Jake Sansby fired Star in front before Dan Jarvis equalised for Deeping in the second-half.

Jonny Lockie scored the only goal of the game as Holbeach United pipped Pinchbeck United in a derby and in Division One Blackstones scored three goals in the final 30 minutes to record a 3-0 win at Huntingdon. Player-boss Lee Clarke took his tally for the season to 32 with two goals.

March leapfrogged Fakenham into fourth place in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League by beating them 3-1. Craig Gilles (2) and Toby Allen scored the goals.

Yaxley were beaten 3-2 at Corby Town in the Evo Stik Southern League despite taking a fourth-minute lead through Dalton Harris.

RESULTS

Monday, April 22

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Spalding Utd 0, Brighouse Town 3; Stamford AFC 0, Wisbech Town 0.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Corby Town 3, Yaxley 2 (Harris, og), Peterborough Sports 2 (Vieira, McCammon), Cambridge City 1.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 1 (Jarvis), Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Sansby); Holbeach United 1 (Lockie), Pinchbeck United 0.

Division One: Bourne Town 4 (Munton 2, Mason, Randall), Harrowby United 3, Huntingdon Town 0, Blackstones 3 (Clarke 2, Simpson).

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Division One North: March Town 3 (Gillies 2, Allen), Fakenham Town 1; Wisbech St Mary 1, King’s Lynn Town Res 0.