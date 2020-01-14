Peterborough Sports can close the gap on the top two, cup action for Petreborough Northern Star, Yaxley travel to whipping boys, Bourne and Blackstones in derby clash

Peterborough Sports aim to keep the pressure on the top two in the Southern League Premier Division Central tonight (January 14).

Third-placed Sports travel to mid-table Hednesford Town.

Yaxley will expect a Division One Central win tonight as they travel to Wantage who are bottom of the table having lost 20 of their 21 league games so far this season. There is a noon pitch inspection planned for this match.

There’s a Division One derby between Bourne and Blackstones at the Abbey Lawns tonight (7.45pm). Bourne go into the game on the back of a handsome 4-0 away win at Raunds on Saturday when Stones were losing at home to Aylestone after leading 2-0.

Peterborough Northern Star are in Hinchingbrooke Cup action at South Midlands League Stotfold.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, January 14

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Hednesford Town v Peterborough Sports.

Division One Central: Wantage v Yaxley

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Pinchbeck United v Rothwell Corinthians.

Division One: Bourne v Blackstones.

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

Second round: Stotfold v Peterborough Northern Star