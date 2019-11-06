Peterborough Sports break another club record as sensational season continues ahead of big FA Trophy tie

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean admits a first season as a step three club couldn’t have gone any better.

Sports jumped up to joint seventh in the Southern League Premier Central Division after back-to-back home wins against Stratford on Saturday (6-0) and 3-1 against lowly Lowestoft last night (November 5).

Peterborough Sports striker Maniche Sani is fouled by the Lowestoft goalkeeper to earn the city side a penalty. Photo: James Richardson.

It’s the highest position in the club’s history which coupled with a record run in the FA Cup to the fourth and final qualifying round has left Dean buzzing ahead of another big game in the second round of the FA Trophy against same level Whitby Town at the Bee Arena this Saturday (November 9, 3pm).

But Dean has also warned his players to keep their feet firmly on the ground. He wasn’t thrilled by parts of either of the last two performances.

“I look at the league table and it gives me a big buzz,” Dean stated. “And when you think about the FA Cup run I have admit the season couldn’t have gone any better for us.

“And when you consider how many injuries we’ve suffered the achievement becomes even greater.

“But we can’t get carried away. If we drop our standards at this level we will get punished.

“We were poor in both first-halves of the last two games, but we were exceptional in the second-half against Stratford and did enough after the break against Lowestoft when Avelino Vieira went on and turned the game with his quality.

“But we need to start games better and that will certainly be the case against Whitby who I make slight favourites on Saturday because of our injury list. They also reached the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup where they lost to Stourbridge from our league.”

Jonny Herd, Mitchell Griffiths, Jim Stevenson and Cameron Johnson could all be missing on Saturday so Dean is not impressed that club captain Richard Jones has opted out of the match to meet his new girlfriend’s parents!

A Dan Lawlor penalty, an own goal and a Maniche Sani strike delivered the win against Lowestoft after the visitors had led at half-time.

Stamford AFC bowed out of the FA Trophy 3-0 at home to Halesowen Town in a first round replay last night.

March Town beate Dereham on penalties in the Eastern Counties Division One North Cup.

RESULTS

Tuesday, November 5

FA TROPHY

First round replay: Stamford AFC 0, Halesowen Town 3.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports 3 (Lawlor, Sani, og), Lowestoft Town 1.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

First Division North Cup: March Town 1, Dereham 1 (March won 3-2 on penalties).