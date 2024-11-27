Action from Peterborough Sports (orange) v Radcliffe. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports joint-boss Michael Gash has praised the ‘never-say-die’ attitude of his players after Tuesday night’s dramatic 1-1 National League North draw with Radcliffe at PIMS Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports were disappointed not to have won the game after missing several good chances including a penalty, but they almost lost it to a late sucker punch from the visitors. However the city side responded superbly to grab a 94th minute equaliser from Oisin Gallagher and thus extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to six matches.

Three league draws in a row is not ideal for a team trying to get well clear of the relegation zone, but the performance levels remain high ahead of a trip to in-form South Shields on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oisin Gallagher celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports v Radcliffe. Photo Darren Wiles

"We’ve deserved more in two of those draws,” Gash insisted. “But the players are performing well and no-one can dispute their character. Last night’s game was even, but we had by far and away the better chances including a penalty, and when they scored from their only chance so late in the game I did think it was going to be one of those nights.

"But these players never stop and that came through again last night. They didn’t let their heads drop and finding a goal in the 94th minute of an important game spoke volumes about the character and spirit. We do need to get more clinical in the 18 yard box though.

“It’s a tough game for us on Saturday as South Shields have picked up after a slow start. They get 2,000 at their home games, but that’s motivation for us as well. The lads enjoy playing at the well supported clubs.”

Sports hope to have on-loan Port Vale defender Ben Lomax back from his ankle injury this weekend.