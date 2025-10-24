Peterborough Sports boss on the need for a full-time mentality ahead of a tough game in Greater Manchester

Peterborough Sports celebrate their goal against Buxton. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports manager Phil Brown wants his players to develop a ‘full-time’ mentality as they bid to claw their way out of trouble at the foot of National League North.

Sports returned to the bottom of the table after conceding a cruel last-minute goal at home to Buxton on Tuesday night. That completed a 2-1 win for the visitors who are a full-time club whereas the city side’s players are contracted to three-day weeks, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Sports travel to another team of part-timers in Curzon Ashton on Saturday. The Manchester-based club are currently 10th with four wins and four defeats in 12 matches.

"Being a full-time club makes a hell of a difference,” Brown, who is managing a part-time team for the first time at the age of 66, told Peterborough Community Radio. “But my players are only contracted for Tuesday and Thursday trainings which I understand and accept, but it doesn’t mean they can’t spend an extra day thinking about the game.

"I go to sleep thinking about football and I wake up the same. That’s a full-time mentality of a manager, but it’s what we all need. Players tend to get bad days out of their system quicker than managers, but the players are really buying into the technical and tactical things we are trying to introduce and they trained very well on Thursday.

"We have just taken four points from three home games, but if we could have taken a point more from the Buxton game we would have far more confidence and belief which is also something we are trying to instil.

"We were a minute away from achieving that. A lot could be said about the free kick and yellow card the referee awarded, but their skipper has put it into the top corner which is the way things are going at the moment for Buxton. They won two games in a row with 95th and then 96th minute winners.

"Our day will come though. We will get upturn and luck with results which will get us out of the position we are in. If we get enough possession we will create chances as we have creative players and we now have players who will put the ball in the back of the net, like Ben Beresford who scored in the first minute of his first start against Buxton.

"We have players coming back as well for a tough game. Curzon have a potent strike force so it will be a tough game on a very good playing surface.”

Former Posh striker Shaquile Coulthirst and experienced ex-Football League forward Mustapha Carayol could start at Curzon. Long-serving centre forward Mark Jones was back training after a six-week absence on Thursday.

Brown believes he will need a big squad as Sports face seven games in November. Sports are level on points at the bottom with Oxford City and Southport and two points behind Alfreton. There is a four-point gap to a place outside the relegation zone, but Sports have at least one game in hand on the teams around them apart from Southport who they meet in the North West on Tuesday (October 28).