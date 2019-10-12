Peterborough Sports boss makes winning return to St Ives, but he’s unhappy about other stuff, FA competition misery for all except Stamford AFC, Deeping lose to Premier Division leaders

Manager Jimmy Dean toasted a successful return to St Ives FC as Peterborough Sports continued their Southern League Premier Division Central rise.

The city side recorded a second successive league victory when triumphing 3-0 at Westwood Road today (October 12).

Dion Sembie-Ferris scores for Peterborough Sports against St Ives. Photo: James Richardson.

Cameron Johnson set them on the way to glory in the all-Cambridgeshire clash with a 20th minute opener before the points were sealed by a quickfire salvo in the second period.

Dion Sembie-Ferris doubled the advantage with a fine solo effort in the 69th minute and Jim Stevenson sealed the points three minutes later when pouncing after Maniche Sani hit a post.

But Dean was quick to admit the triumph against a Saints side he captained to promotion back in 2012/13 was nowhere near as emphatic as the final scoreline might suggest.

Sports were reliant on important saves from goalkeeping Goliath Lewis Moat to deny Matt Foy and Dylan Wilson early in the second half before hosts St Ives men Danny Kelly and Tom Wood fluffed two more glorious chances when already three goals adrift.

Goalmouth scramble in the game between Peterborough Sports and St Ives. Photo: James Richardson.

“It was a convincing win if you look at the scoreline, but not in terms of the game,” said Dean. “St Ives played well but we were simply better than them in both boxes and it’s nice to have that for a change.

“It’s obviously good to go back to my old club and win - and it’s a big result for us. It’s the first time we’ve had more wins than defeats on our record this season which is a big step in the right direction.”

Sports are back in action on Tuesday (October 15) when entertaining Nuneaton Borough at The Bee Arena, 7.45pm, although Dean is far from happy about that fixture taking place with a huge FA Cup fourth qualifying round trip to National League side AFC Fylde following on Saturday (October 19).

“I think it’s out of order that the league are making us play a midweek game,” added Dean.

“Teams in the Northern Premier League have been allowed to call games off so why are they getting preferential treatment? Why can’t our league do the same and look after us in that way?

“Ideally we would be resting up on Tuesday before preparing for a huge day in the club’s history in the FA Cup, but instead we have to face a very strong Nuneaton side in the league.

“We can’t just forsake a league game because that is obviously our priority for the season, but we have injuries stacking up so it will be a case of having to put out the strongest team we can.”

Maniche, Sembie-Ferris and Josh McCammon all picked up knocks that forced them off at St Ives.

AFC Fylde sacked manager Dave Challinor yesterday after a run of four successive defeats which has left them in the National League relegation zone.

It was a bleak day in other FA competitions for local sides. Stamford AFC made progress in the Trophy with a 3-0 win at Belper, but Yaxley and Wisbech Town were beaten narrowly in the same competition.

And Peterborough Northern Star, March Town, Pinchbeck United and Holbeach United were all knocked out of the Vase.

Star led 1-0 for an hour at Norwich thanks to a Tai Williams penalty, but Zak Dunn was sent off in the second-half before Norwich equalised 15 minutes from time to take the tie into extra time when the home side scored three times without reply.

Deeping Rangers failed to halt United Counties Premier Division juggernaut Shepshed Dynamo losing 1-0 at the Hayden Whitham Stadium. The leaders have now won all 10 league games this season.

RESULTS

Saturday, October 12

FA Trophy

Preliminary round: Belper 0, Stamford AFC 3 (Challinor, Brown-Hill, Matwasa); Kidsgrove 1, Wisbech Town 0; Sutton Coldfield 2, Yaxley 1 (Cotton).

FA VASE

First round: March 0, Rothwell Corinthians 1; Norwich Utd 4, Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Williams) (after extra time); Pinchbeck United 0, Worcester City 3; South Normanton 1, Holbeach United 0.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: St Ives 0, Peterborough Sports 3 (Johnson, Sembie-Ferris, Stevenson).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 0, Shepshed Dynamo 1.

Division One: Harrowby 3, Bourne Town 0; Whittlesey Athletic 0, Blackstones 4 (Papworth, Fox, Clarke, og).