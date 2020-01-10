Peterborough Sports boss happy despite a rare Southern League stumble and all the local non-league fixtures

Peterborough Sports lost a dreadful Southern League Premier Division Central game at Barwell on Tuesday night (January 7) and dropped a place to fourth, but tough-talking Jimmy Dean is still a very happy manager.

Dean is very conscious of keeping feet firmly on the ground at his over-achieving club, one that is playing step three level for the first season in their history.

That’s why the boss has taken a poor performance and a 2-0 reverse at Barwell, just a few days after an outstanding display when beating Rushall Olympic 2-0, in his stride.

Sports remain strong play-off contenders, although they are in the middle of a brutal run of five away matches in a row.

The city side travel to mid-table King’s Langley tomorrow (January 11) before visiting play-off rivals Hednesford (January 14) and Banbury (January 18).

“We expected to survive comfortably this season, but in about 17th or 18th place,” Dean said. “So to be fourth with five defeats in 22 games is a remarkable effort.

“It’s going to be a long old slog for the rest of the season, but the boys are up for it and we have players back now which will help in such a busy period.

“We were superb at Rushall where we delivered one of our top two displays of the season. They play on a smart 3G surface and the boys loved it.

“Barwell was a different surface and very windy conditions. There weren’t many people there so it was a real test of motivation. The boys tried hard, but we didn’t play very well.

“King’s Langley drew at our place earlier in the season and looked a good side so it will be another big test for us.”

Mark Jones and Lewis Hilliard are both back for Sports after suspension and injury respectively, but Dan Lawlor serves a one-match ban on Saturday.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 11

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: King’s Langley v Peterborough Sports.

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

South East Division: Carlton v Wisbech, Spalding v Ilkeston, Stamford v Lincoln Utd.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Loughborough Uni Holbeach, Oadby v Pinchbeck, Peterborough Northern Star v Anstey Nomads, Rugby v Deeping Rangers.

Division One: Blackstones v Aylestone, Raunds v Bourne, Whittlesey v Holwell.

Eastern Counties LEAGUE

Division One North: Ipswich W v March.