Peterborough Sports boss believes title race will become a surival of the fittest

Action from Peterborough Sports' (blue) win over Tamworth. Photo: James Richardson.

Dean was impressed with how his side reacted to a first defeat of the season at home to Leiston (1-2) last weekend with a 2-0 win over promotion fancies Tamworth at the Bee Arena on Tuesday (September 14).

Goals from Ryan Fryatt and Dion Sembie-Ferris secured the win that propelled Sports three points clear at the top.

It’s been an up and down week for Sports off the field also as top forward Maniche Sani has been ruled out for the season with a knee ligament injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean did manage to bring in a new player to play against Tamworth - Luke Warner-Eley, a left-back formerly of St Albans FC.

“We were very good against Tamworth,” Dean stated. “It was the reaction I wanted after playing poorly against Leiston.

“We controlled the game from start to finish and only last-ditch defending stopped us winning by more.

“Both teams were hampered by injuries, but that’s what this season is going to be like. Whoever can field their strongest team most often will probably win the league.

“We had Michael Gash and Jordan Nicholson back for the Tamworth game which helped us. Jordan in particular was excellent.

“Losing Maniche is a huge blow for us. He’s a great player who could go on to bigger and better things so I feel for him as it’s a massive setback to miss a whole season.

“I brought in a good player in Luke for Tuesday night and I will try and get another one in before we play another league match.”

Sports start a run of four consecutive away games in 12 days at Redditch on September 25.

“That’s a tough run so we will need everyone available,” Dean added.

“We’ve played a lot of home games so far, but how we reacted to a tough week on and off the field makes me think we have a great chance this season - as long as we can keep everyone fit.”