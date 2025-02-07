Action from Peterborough Sports v Farsley Celtic. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports get another chance to test themselves against the best in National League North when visiting title-chasing Brackley on Saturday.

The city side continued their own good form when following an unfortunate home defeat to leaders Chester with a comfortable 2-0 win over struggling Farsley Celtic at PIMS Park on Tuesday night.

Two goals from Max Booth was enough to send Sports into the top half of the table. The next challenge in what is turning into an excellent season is bridging the gap to the very best sides. Brackley are currently third, six points off top spot. Sports have signed experienced Hartlepool United midfielder Kieran Wallace on loan in time to play tomorrow. They signed form Posh midfielder Ben Challinor ahead of the Farsley match. He had had been playing at Barwell.

Wallace is a 30 year-old midfielder who started his career at Nottingham Forest. He didn’t play for Forest, but he did play for the first teams of Lincoln City and Sheffield United. Wallace did play 36 times for Mansfield Town, then of League Two, as recently as the 2022-23 season. He has been on loan at National League side Tamworth this season.

Mark Jones (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports v Farsley Celtic. Photo Darren Wiles

Sports are expected to be without on-loan Barnsley youngster Bayley McCann tomorrow after he picked up a foot injury against Farsley. A scan has shown no break so it's hoped the in-form wingback will return in the home game against Oxford City on Tuesday (February 18, 7.45pm).

Sports were hoping to extend the loan of Port Vale defender Ben Lomax before the Brackley game, but centre-back MJ Kamson-Kamara has been recalled by his parent club Lincoln City.

"We deserved to beat Farsley,” Gash said. “They have problems at that club which you have to put to the back of your mind and to be fair to them they made life uncomfortable at times by shoving four men up top, but we created a lot of chances and could have won by more.

"We are playing to a good level now. Even when Chester beat us we played well and now we can test ourselves against another strong side. Brackley are always tough. They are regimented in how they play and it works for them as they are always in and around the promotion race.

"We are 11th now and the next step is to beat the better sides so tomorrow is a challenge we are looking forward to facing. There is a slight chance Bayley will play, but he’s very doubtful, and we are hoping we can get the loan of Ben Lomax extended. Lincoln asked us to do them a favour by letting MJ return as they have problems at centre-back. We were happy to do it as we have a very good relationship with them.”