​Peterborough Sports are determined to take advantage of the best position they’ve ever been in during their three seasons as a National League North club.

​The city club is one of the smallest at step two level and yet find themselves just three places and seven points from a play-off place, despite a frustrating 1-1 home draw with Southport on Saturday.

It’s still long odds against Sports joining in the post-season fun, but they have 10 games to go to at least ensure they finish in the top half of the table for the first time.

They are 10th ahead of a trip to in-form Spennymoor United next Saturday. Fourteenth is their best finish.

The commitment of owner/chairman Tim Woodward to back his management team has been obvious in recent days. Five new players arrived in the seven days leading up to the Southport game to compensate for the return of on-loan midfielders Jonathan Bland and Bayley McCann to parent club Barnsley. Bland sat on the substitutes’ bench for a League One fixture yesterday.

Sports now have to cover the loss through suspension of centre-back Elliott Putman and centre-forward Mark Jones. Jones was dismissed well after the final whistle at Radcliffe last week, along with three members of the home management team. Putman picked up two yellow cards in quick succession against Southport.

Forward Kaine Felix limped out of a game that saw the visiting goalkeeper dismissed in the fourth minute. Michael Gyasi gave Sports a second-half lead, but Southport equalised from the free kick conceded by Putman which led to his departure 20 minutes from time.

"It was a frustrating afternoon,” Sports joint-manager Michael Gash said. “Fair play to Southport who made it really hard for us with 10 men. They used their experience well to win a lot of free kicks in defensive areas.

"But we didn’t do enough with all the possession we had. We played too much in front of them and lacked penetration. We lacked a little bit of nous.

"And when we did make the breakthrough things turned against us with a harsh decision against Elliot and they scored from the free kick which took a big a deflection off one of their players.

"We are still in a great position and we are definitely looking upwards. Tim has really backed us. The players are not costing us a fortune, but it’s still encouraging to see them come in.

"They are all young lads who will need to get used to the 100-mile-an-hour football you get at this level, but there have been good signs. If we can get an experienced head in to help us as well that would be great.

"It’s a tough one on Saturday. Spennymoor have been on a good run and they have a few games in hand on us.”

Sports gave a debut as a second-half substitute to left-back Matthew Bondswell against Southport. He played 40 times for League Two side Newport County last season, but was most recently at Hartlepool.

The city side also took Doncaster Rovers midfielder Sam Straughan-Brown on loan before the game, but stayed on the bench. They handed home debuts to Posh centre-back Justin Osagie and forwards Alfie Atherton and Nathaniel Meandu.