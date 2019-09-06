Peterborough Sports are playing well, but lack a ruthless streak

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean was down after a couple of frustrating results in the Premier Central Division, but the statistics suggest he should cheer up.

Sports first threw away a two-goal lead at home to Stourbridge last Saturday by conceding twice late on against a team reduced to 10 men.

Action from Peterborough Sports v Banbury. Photo: James Richardson.

The city side then dominated much of Tuesday night’s (September 3) game against Banbury United at the Bee Arena, but still fell to a 3-1 defeat against the team who now top the table.

“I was a bit down,” Dean admitted. “I know we are in a tough league now, but I fancied we would catch teams out at the start of the season.

“We have been playing very well without getting the rewards we have deserved.

“We absolutely battered Stourbridge. We were 2-0 up, but it should have been many more before they got back into the game.

“And the stats from the game against Banbury were very one-sided in our favour, apart from the result.

“We had 59% possession and we had an 82% pass completion compared to Banbury’s 50% and yet they are a good passing team.

“And we had 27 shots on goal compared to their 10, but, crucially, only five of ours were on target compared to seven of theirs.

“Banbury were better in both penalty areas than us and that’s obviously a massive difference in this higher division.

“Last season we would score two out of every five chances and we would still win. That isn’t going to happen this season so we have to add some clinical finishing to our good play.

“It’s not as though we are missing tough scoring chances either. We are going through one-on-one and two-on-one and not scoring.

“We have to be encouraged by the fact that we outplayed two of the better teams in the league though.”

Sports are in FA Cup first qualifying round action at fellow step three side East Thurrock tomorrow (September 7). Thurrock were relegated from the National League last season.

Deeping Rangers host higher-level AFC Sudbury in the pick of the other ties. March Town, Stamford AFC and Wisbech Town are also in qualifying round action.

FIXTURES

Saturday, September 7

FA Cup

First qualifying round: Deeping Rangers v AFC Sudbury, East Thurrock v Peterborough Sports, Grays Athletic v March Town, Stamford AFC v Witham, Wisbech Town v Hitchin Town.

Southern League

Division One Central: North Leigh v Yaxley.

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

South East Division: Stocksbridge Park Steels v Spalding United.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star v Oadby Town, Pinchbeck United v Wellingborough Town, Sleaford Town v Holbeach United.

Division One: Blackstones v Raunds Town, Burton Park Wanderers v Bourne Town, Wellingborough Whitworth v Huntingdon Town, Whittlesey Athletic v Irchester United.