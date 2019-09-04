Peterborough Sports are out of luck against new league leaders, Yaxley beaten, Spalding United’s creditable draw and FA Cup romp for Wisbech

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean was left bemoaning his side’s luck last night (September 3).

The city side went down 3-1 to Banbury United in the Southern League Premier Central Division at the Bee Arena. Banbury went top of the table as a result.

Peterborough Sportts' centre-back Paul Malone heads at goal in the game against Banbury. Photo: James Richardson.

“We’ve played two of the better teams in the league in the last few days in Banbury and Stourbridge and been better than both of them, yet picked up just one point” Dean.

“We’re not getting the luck teams need. We outshot and outpassed a very good side last night, but they were better in both penalty areas which is where it matters.”

Former Posh and West Ham United striker Janaai Gordon scored Banbury’s final goal. Cameron Johnson replied for Sports soon after.

Sports are in FA Cup first qualifying round action at East Thurrock on Saturday. Wisbech Town booked their place in the same round after thumping Ely City 4-0 in a preliminary round replay last night. The Fenman will host Hitchin Town in the qualfying round on Saturday.

Yaxley led at the break in their Southern League Division One Central game at home to Daventry Town last night, but went down 2-1. Dylan Edge scored the goal.

Spalding United claimed a creditable 0-0 draw at Ilkeston Town in the South East Division of the Northern Premier League.

RESULTS

Tuesday, September 3

FA CUP

Preliminary round replay: Ely City 0, Wisbech Town 4 (Rogers, Earps, Hart, Maddison).

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Central Division: Peterborough Sports 1 (Johnson), Banbury 3.

Division One Central: Yaxley 1 (Edge), Daventry 2.

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

South East Division: Ilkeston 0, Spalding United 0.