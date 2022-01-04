Peterborough Sports are off to Market on Tuesday, former goalkeeper scores winner for Deeping Rangers, Stamford AFC top scorer is attracting interest, local derby draw in the United Counties League

Luke Steele scores for Deeping Rangers against Sleaford. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports haven’t played since losing 3-2 at home to leaders Banbury on December 21. Banbury have been active over the festive period and are now 14 points clear at the top.

Third-placed Sports are still in good shape for the play-offs. They are four points behind second placed Coalville who have a tough game at fifth placed Alvechurch this evening. Sports have played two fewer games than Coalville.

Needham Market are 16th, but have lost just six of their 18 league matches.

Dan Flack (left) in action for Deeping Rangers v Sleaford. Photo: James Richardson.

Stamford AFC, who moved back into the play-off places in the Northern Premier Midlands Division with a 4-0 win at Corby on New Year’s Day, are fighting to keep hold of top scorer Jack Duffy who scored twice in their latest win. The 12-goal forward has turned down offers from Kettering Town and Basford United, but now Midlands League leaders Ilkeston have made an official approach.

An early goal from goalkeeper-turned-striker Luke Steele was enough to give Deeping Rangers a 1-0 home win over in-form Sleaford in the United Counties Premier Division yesterday. Deeping are now 11th of 18 teams.

The local battle at the bottom between Pinchbeck United and Holbeach United finished 1-1. It was just a third point of the season for bottom club Holbeach - and a first under new manager Danny Clifton - and they led breifly following a Neal Spafford own goal in the second-half before Archie Moyes equalised for third-from-bottom Pinchbeck.