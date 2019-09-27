Peterborough Sports are in ‘must-win’ territory already, FA Trophy ties for AFC Stamford, Spalding United and Wisbech Town

It’s only the eighth game of the Southern League Central Premier Division season for Peterborough Sports, but they are already in ‘must-win’ territory according to manager Jimmy Dean.

Sports. who have just four teams below them host rock-bottom Leiston at the Bee Arena tomorrow (September 28, 3pm).

The visitors have just one point from eight matches so appear to be ideal opponents for a Sports team struggling to translate their excellent FA Cup form into league results.

Last Saturday Sports matched their best ever FA Cup win by reaching the third qualifying round with a 2-1 win at Bishop’s Stortford thanks to goals from

“We’ve now beaten two step three sides in the FA Cup so we’ve shown we can do it,” Dean said.

“And to be honest our performances have been better than our results in the league.

“We’ve been the better side in many games without winning.

“But we need to start picking up wins to climb the table so I definitely say we have a must-win game on Saturday.

“We deserved to win at Bishop’s Stortford. There wasn’t a lot of quality from either side in the first-half, but we were better than them after the break.”

Josh Moreman missed a couple of sitters against Stortford - the second of which prompted Dean to boot a water bottle which ended up flying by accident into the crowd earning the manager a yellow card - before Dion Sembie-Ferris claimed an 84th-minute winner.

Dean hopes to have influential left-back Mitch Griffiths back tomorrow.

Stamford AFC, Spalding United and Wisbech Town hit the FA Trophy trail tomorrow. Stamford and Spalding take on opposition from their own South-East Division of the Northern Premier League in Loughborough Dynamo and Chasetown respectively, while Wisbech Town travel to Kempston Rovers of Central Division One in the Southern League.

FIXTURES

Saturday, September 28

FA TROPHY

Extra Preliminary round: Chasetown v Spalding United, Kempston Rovers v Wisbech Town, Stamford AFC v Loughborough Dynamo,

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Central Division: Peterborough Sports v Leiston.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ansty v Deeping Rangers, Desborough v Peterborough Northern Star, Holbeach v Rugby Chenecks v Pinchbeck.

Division One: Holwell Sports v Blackstones, Lutterworth Athletic v Bourne Town, Whittlesey Athletic v Melton Town.

EASTERN CoUNTUES LEAGUE

Division One North: Framlingham v March, Mulbarton v Wisbech St Mary.