Peterborough Sports and Stamford AFC rearrange FA Trophy ties, draw for the next round made, Peterborough Northern Star and Whittlesey beaten, but March win

The FA Trophy first qualifying round ties for Peterborough Sports and Stamford AFC were both postponed on Saturday and will now take place tomorrow (October 29, 7.45pm).

Sports are at home to fellow Southern League Premier Central Division side Alvechurch, while Stamford AFC travel to same level Halesowen Town.

The second qualifying round draw was made today and Sports will host Whitby Town or Worksop if they see off Alvechurch, while Stamford have a mouthwatering home game with Grantham Town if they win in the Midlands tomorrow.

The second round ties take place on November 9.

Few local non-league games beat the heavy rain on Saturday, although Peterborough Northern Star and Whittlesey Athletic were both beaten in United Counties League matches.

Craig Smith and Jack Bloodworth scored for Star in a 4-2 Premier Division defeat at Harborough Town, while Whittlesey lost 4-0 at home to Division One leaders Long Buckby.

Jack Friend scored twice as March Town beat Diss 4-3 to move up to fifth in Division One North of the Eastern Counties League.

RESULTS

Saturday, October 26

United Counties League

Premier Division: Harborough 4, Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Bloodworth, C. Smith).

Division One: Whittlesey Athletic 0, Long Buckby 4.

Eastern Counties League

Division One North: March 4 (Friend 2, Allen, Moxon), Diss 3