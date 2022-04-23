Peterborough Sports and Stamford AFC book home advantage in the play-offs

No Caption ABCDE

Sports are two Bee Arena wins away from promotion to the National League set-up after a 0-0 draw at Leiston in their final Southern League Premier Division Central game of the season.

That result in itself didn’t book a second place finish behind runaway champions Banbury United, but rivals Coalville were beaten 4-3 in a nailbiting finale at Stourbridge. Coalville trailled 2-0 and 3-1 before levelling it up at 3-3 early in the second-half. Luckily for Sports it was the home team who scored the winning goal.

Sports will host Alvechurch, who overtook AFC Rushden & Diamonds to pinch the final play-off place, on Tuesday (April 26, 7.45pm). Coalville will entertain Rushall Olympic in their semi-final. Sports will host the final if they make it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stamford could have finished in any position in the Northern Premier Midlands Division between first and fourth as they set out in their final match at home to Carlton today. As expected Ilkeston sealed the title with a 2-1 win at relegated Wisbech Town, but Stamford had the considerable consolation of finishing second as their 3-0 win over Carlton at the Zeeco Stadium was accompanied by a defeat for Chasetown, who had started the day in second, at Spalding where Dylan Edge scored the only goal.

Stamford, who now host Belper in their semi-final on Tuesday, won in front of a bumper 660 crowd thanks to goals from Tendai Chitiza, Harry Vince and Michael Frew. Halesowen are at home to Chasetown in the other semi-final. The play-off winners will play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division next season.

Spalding finished 10th, while Yaxley, who lost their final game, 3-0 at Sutton Coldfield, finished 14th.

Pinchbeck United dropped back into the bottom two of the United Counties Premier Division after losing their final game 3-0 at Leicester Nirvana.

Results

Southern League Premier Division: Leiston 0, Peterborough Sports 0.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Stamford 3, Carlton 0; Spalding United 1, Chasetown 0; Sutton Coldfield 3, Yaxley 0; Wisbech 1, Ilkeston 2.

United Counties Premier Division: Leicester Nirvana 3, Pinchbeck United 0.