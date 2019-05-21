Peterborough Sports and Netherton United win golden oldie cup finals

Have your say

Peterborough Sports continued their domination of local veterans football by lifting the Peterborough Football Sports Development Fund (PFSDF) Invitation Cup on Sunday (May 19).

Sports beat Warboys Town 6-1 in the final at Candy Street with six different players, Richard Challinor, Gary Roddis, David Cobb, Lee Ellison, Andrew Bradley and Darren Hempson, all on target.

The Stamford United team beaten in a Veterans Plate Final. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sports also saw a penalty saved before Ali Smith pulled a goal back for Warboys.

Sports are also top of the Peterborough League Veterans Premier Division with six wins from six matches.

Warboys, who kept the score in the final goalless for half an hour, are currently second in the East Division behind unbeaten Peterborough Polonia.

Top-flight Netherton United won the PFSDF Veterans Plate, also at Candy Street, 3-0 over West Division side Stamford United.

Paul Clark scored twice for the city side after Eddie Seddon had opened the scoring towards the end of the first half.

Netherton’s Ian Hair was named man-of-the-match.

The Peterborough Sunday Morning Charity Shield game between Ploughman United and Farcet scheduled for Bushfield last weekend was postponed because of a lack of officials.

Peterborough Northern Star Ladies moved up a place to fifth in the Eastern RegionWomens Premier Division after a comfortable 4-0 success at lowly AFC Dunstable.

Chanade Henderson and Katie Steward both scored twice.

Star host Brentwood Town in a league game at the Branch Bros Stadium this Sunday (May 26, 2pm).