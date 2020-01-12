Peterborough Sports and Deeping Rangers suffer late heartbreak, fast start seals Peterborough Northern Star win, Stamford now 15 unbeaten, 15 defeats in a row for Pinchbeck, Wisbech and Blackstones throw away handy leads, Whittlesey pegged back

Jake Sansby scores for Peterborough Northern Star v Anstey Nomads. Photo: James Cox.
Peterborough Sports suffered late heartbreak as they dropped points for the second successive game in the Southern League Central Premier Division yesterday (January 11).

An own goal and a Mark Jones strike saw Sports 2-0 up with just six minutes to go at mid-table Kings Langley, but the hosts hit back to claim a point, equalising with a penalty deep into injury time.

Craig Smith (stripes) in action for Peterborough Nothern Star v Anstey Nomads. Photo: James Cox.

The point was enough to take Sports back up to third ahead of a game at Hednesford Town on Tuesday (January 14).

Stamford AFC made it 15 games unbeaten and maintained second spot in the South East Division of the Northern Premier League with a 3-0 success in front of 319 fans at the Zeeco Stadium. James Hicks, Declan O’Hare and Oliver Hill-Brown netted for the Daniels.

Spalding are within four points of the play-offs after Gianluca Bucci’s goal sealed a 1-0 home win over Ilkeston, but Wisbech stay bottom after losing a 10-goal thriller 6-4 at Carlton. Wisbech were 2-0 up early on with Dan Draper scoring two of their goals.

Deeping Rangers conceded twice in the last five minutes to lose 4-3 at Rugby in the United Counties Premier Division, but Peterborough Northern Star won comfortably against Anstey Nomads after racing into a 3-0 loead in the first 25 minutes at the Branch Bros Stadium.

Herbie Panting, Jake Sansby, with a cracking half volley, and Sam Wilson scored for Star in a 3-1 success.

Pinchbeck lost for the 15th game in a row 1-0 at Oadby and Holbeach drew 0-0 at Loughborough University in a battle of two top sides. Pinchbeck’s Ndreqim Krashiqi and Dan Worthington were both sent off,

In Division One Blackstones let a 2-0 lead slip and lost 3-2 at home to Aylestone, but Jake Mason scored twice for Bourne in 4-0 win at Raunds.

Harry Jenkins, Aaron Warrener and James Hill-Seekings scored in Whittlesey Athletic’s 3-3 home draw with Holwell Sports.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 11

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: King’s Langley 2, Peterborough Sports 2 (M. Jones, og).

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

South East Division: Carlton 6, Wisbech Town 4 (Draper 2, Sanders, Nassenculo), Spalding United 1 (Bucci), Ilkeston 0; Stamford AFC 3 (Hicks, O’Hare, Brown-Hill), Lincoln Utd 0.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Loughborough University 0, Holbeach 0; Oadby 1, Pinchbeck United 0; Peterborough Northern Star 3 (Panting, Wilson, Sansby), Anstey Nomads 1; Rugby 4, Deeping Rangers 3 (Garrick, Mooney, Johnson).

Division One: Blackstones 2 (Papworth, Clarke), Aylestone 3; Raunds 0, Bourne Town 4 (Mason 2, Rook, Randall), Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Jenkins, Warrener, Hill-Seekings), Holwell 3.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Ipswich Wanderers 3, March Town 0.