Peterborough Sports and Deeping Rangers suffer late heartbreak, fast start seals Peterborough Northern Star win, Stamford now 15 unbeaten, 15 defeats in a row for Pinchbeck, Wisbech and Blackstones throw away handy leads, Whittlesey pegged back

Peterborough Sports suffered late heartbreak as they dropped points for the second successive game in the Southern League Central Premier Division yesterday (January 11).

An own goal and a Mark Jones strike saw Sports 2-0 up with just six minutes to go at mid-table Kings Langley, but the hosts hit back to claim a point, equalising with a penalty deep into injury time.

Craig Smith (stripes) in action for Peterborough Nothern Star v Anstey Nomads. Photo: James Cox.

The point was enough to take Sports back up to third ahead of a game at Hednesford Town on Tuesday (January 14).

Stamford AFC made it 15 games unbeaten and maintained second spot in the South East Division of the Northern Premier League with a 3-0 success in front of 319 fans at the Zeeco Stadium. James Hicks, Declan O’Hare and Oliver Hill-Brown netted for the Daniels.

Spalding are within four points of the play-offs after Gianluca Bucci’s goal sealed a 1-0 home win over Ilkeston, but Wisbech stay bottom after losing a 10-goal thriller 6-4 at Carlton. Wisbech were 2-0 up early on with Dan Draper scoring two of their goals.

Deeping Rangers conceded twice in the last five minutes to lose 4-3 at Rugby in the United Counties Premier Division, but Peterborough Northern Star won comfortably against Anstey Nomads after racing into a 3-0 loead in the first 25 minutes at the Branch Bros Stadium.

Herbie Panting, Jake Sansby, with a cracking half volley, and Sam Wilson scored for Star in a 3-1 success.

Pinchbeck lost for the 15th game in a row 1-0 at Oadby and Holbeach drew 0-0 at Loughborough University in a battle of two top sides. Pinchbeck’s Ndreqim Krashiqi and Dan Worthington were both sent off,

In Division One Blackstones let a 2-0 lead slip and lost 3-2 at home to Aylestone, but Jake Mason scored twice for Bourne in 4-0 win at Raunds.

Harry Jenkins, Aaron Warrener and James Hill-Seekings scored in Whittlesey Athletic’s 3-3 home draw with Holwell Sports.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 11

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: King’s Langley 2, Peterborough Sports 2 (M. Jones, og).

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

South East Division: Carlton 6, Wisbech Town 4 (Draper 2, Sanders, Nassenculo), Spalding United 1 (Bucci), Ilkeston 0; Stamford AFC 3 (Hicks, O’Hare, Brown-Hill), Lincoln Utd 0.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Loughborough University 0, Holbeach 0; Oadby 1, Pinchbeck United 0; Peterborough Northern Star 3 (Panting, Wilson, Sansby), Anstey Nomads 1; Rugby 4, Deeping Rangers 3 (Garrick, Mooney, Johnson).

Division One: Blackstones 2 (Papworth, Clarke), Aylestone 3; Raunds 0, Bourne Town 4 (Mason 2, Rook, Randall), Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Jenkins, Warrener, Hill-Seekings), Holwell 3.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Ipswich Wanderers 3, March Town 0.