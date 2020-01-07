Peterborough Sport set to move closer to the top, tough night in store for Deeping Rangers, Yaxley and Blackstones also in action

Have your say

Peterborough Sports can move within a point of second spot with victory at Barwell in the Southern League Premier Division Central tonight (January 7).

It’s the second of five successive away matches for Sports who won the first of them 2-0 at Rushall Olympic on Saturday.

Sports beat Barwell 5-4 at home last month.

Yaxley travel to Barton Rovers in Division One Central and a win could move the Cuckoos up four places to 10th.

Deeping Rangers face a tough night as they travel to United Counties Premier Division leaders Shepshed Dynamo for a League Cup quarter-final.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, January 7

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Barwell v Peterborough Sports.

Division One Central: Barton Rovers v Yaxley

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

KO Cup quarter-final: Shepshed Dynamo v Deeping Rangers.

Division One: St Andrews v Blackstones.

Wednesday, January 8

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Huntingdon v Whittlesey.