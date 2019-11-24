Peterborough Soorts were second best to Kettering Town in FA Trophy defeat and the rest of the local non-league football results

Peterborough Sports boss Jimmy Dean admitted his side were second best as they slipped to a 3-0 home defeat to higher-level Kettering Town in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy yesterday (November 23).

Sports went down to the National North Division side thanks to goals from Lindon Meikle, Aaron O’Connor and Dan Nti. The final goal arrived after Kettering had been reduced to 10 men by a red card for Marcus Kelly.

Maniche Sani of Peterborough Sports goes up for a header in the FA Trophy tie against Kettering. Photo: James Richardson.

There was a slim consolation of a new record attendance (by one!) at the Bee Arena of 436, although Sports were hopeful of an even bigger gate against local rivals.

“The gulf in standard showed at times,” Dean admitted. “Generally they were very good and we were very poor, but we’ve had two great cup runs and lost to two very good sides so we shouldn’t have too many regrets.

“It was pretty even for half an hour until they scored and we did miss a great chance to equalise when Paul Malone missed with a free header from six yards, but Kettering were better than us.

“Even when they went down to 10 men it didn’t really lift us as we didn’t pass the ball as well as we can.

Peterborough Sports star Dion Sembie-Ferris in action against Kettering. Photo: James Richardson.

“But it’s gone now and we can now concentrate on what’s really important to us which is the league.”

Sports lost Montserrat international centre-back Marshall Willock after just five minutes which gave Charlie Jemson - son of former Nottingham Forest star Nigel Jemson - his Sports debut.

Sports are back in Southern League Premier Central Division action on Saturday (November 30) when hosting lowly Redditch at the Bee Arena. It’s hoped new signing, the former Newcastle and Portsmouth forward Tresor LuaLua, will make his debut in that match.

Elsewhere on the local non-league scene Stamford moved up to second in the South-East Division of the Northern Premier League despite conceding a late leveller at fellow high-fliers Leek Town.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 23

FA TROPHY

Third qualifying round: Peterborough Sports 0, Kettering Town 3.

Northern Premier League

South East Division: Frickley 2, Spalding 1 (Da Silva Bastos); Leek 2, Stamford 2 (Challinor, Vince), Wisbech 2 (Draper 2), Sheffield 2.

SOUTHERN League

Central Division One: Welwyn GC 3, Yaxley 2 (Butterworth, Cotton)

UNITED COUNTIES League

Premier Division: Harborough 0, Holbeach 3 (Avis, Bird, Jackson), ON Chenecks 1, Peterborough Northern Star 1 (og); Deeping 2 (Jarvis, Mooney), Oadby 3; Pinchbeck 1 (Kacirek), Leicester Nirvana 2.

Division One: Bourne 1 (Joachim), Melton 2; Harrowby 2, Blackstones 1 (Clarke); Whittlesey 1, St Andrews 4.

EASTERN COUNTIES League

First Division North: March 1 (Gibson), Great Yarmouth 2.