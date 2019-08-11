Peterborough premiere that was worth making a Noise about

Prior to a run at this year’s Edinburgh Festival, Noise Boys staged the World Premiere of their show here at Peterborough’s New Theatre last month, write the Peterborough Music Hub.

What a fantastic example of musical excellence it was too. The hour-long mix of music - including Rap and Beat Box - was fused with wonderful high-energy tap dancing. The dancers became another instrument in the band, with their complex rhythms adding an exciting dynamic to the percussion section.

The dance/play off between the bass player and one of the dancers providing a highlight in this well-staged exploration of music and theatre – and getting to the very heart of the genre. There’s a local connection with the company too through singer George Fowler. His seemingly effortless, rich vocals brought a wonderful new take on some well-known songs.

Humour and heart throughout the show provided a strong, entertaining narrative and the production oozed style and a contemporary freshness. Essentially, however, Noise Boys was a masterclass in bringing disciplines together and using music and dance to attract a diverse theatre audience – and any piece of musical theatre that can do that deserves every success.

If you’re heading to Edinburgh this month make this show a “must see”.

August will also celebrate musical excellence closer to home with the Key Theatre’s latest Summer Musical production, Legally Blonde The Musical, playing from 21-24. Local young performers and musicians will once again wow audiences with a first-class show highlighting the city’s current crop of creative talent. For details and tickets visit: vivacity.org

Meanwhile, in Stamford this month another local artist, Irene Rae, returns to the town playing songs from her new album: The Light Game. With a collection of jazz, acoustic, country, folk and world music inspired songs the concert (in Stamford Arts Centre’s Ballroom, on August 17 at 7.30pm) is the official Launch Party and home town gig, with support from Corinne Lucy. Visit: stamfordartscentre.com for details and to book.

For those readers with children and grandchildren starting school this year – or indeed moving to a new school – this is a great opportunity to find out what music classes are available to them next term. Instrumental and singing lessons can open up a whole new world of possibility for children and the earlier they start the better (don’t forget Peterborough Music Hub and the Peterborough Centre for Young Musicians can also provide instrument loans and bursaries). Speak with staff at school, or contact Peterborough Music Hub for further information.

How about a tap-dancing, beat-boxing guitarist in the family? Now that’s what you’d call a “triple threat”.

Finally this month there is still lots to savour at this year’s BBC Proms.

The event runs until 14 September with some excellent, inspirational programming for children and families. For details of the line-up visit: www.bbc.co.uk.

Have a great summer holiday season and wherever you are enjoy the music.