Peterborough Premier Division side are demoted and they won’t be replaced

Sutton Bridge United have deen demoted from the Peterborough Premier Division at their own request.

The request was put to an Emergency General Meeting of the clubs and was was passed 38-9 with four absentions.

Sutton Bridge will now play in Division One, leaving the Premier Division with 15 teams for the 2019-20 season.

League rules do not allow for the promotion of another Division One side as the other two applicants from last season, Wittering and Spalding Town, did not finish high enough.

Division One clubs need to finish in the top five to be eligible for promotion.

The Premier Division and Division One kick-off in earnest this Saturday (August 10) with top-flight champions Moulton Harrox starting at Oakham United.

Oakham took part in ‘groundhop weekend’ losing 3-0 at FC Parson Drove, a result that is under review from the Peterborough League.

The home side are alleged to have used four substitutes in that game, one more than is permitted.

A League spokesman said: “As per all discipline matters we have to gather all reports and follow due procedure and then deal with it at a discipline committee meeting so it will not be sorted fully for a few weeks.”