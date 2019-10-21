Peterborough Northern Star rip up the formbook to secure superb success, Deeping could move up to second and Peterborough Sports are back in league action

After their glorious run in the FA Cup, it’s back to the bread and butter of the Southern League Premier Division Central for Peterborough Sports tomorrow (October 22).

The city side bowed out of the greatest knockout competition of them all at the fourth and final qualifying round stage at National League side Fylde on Saturday (October 19), but they will be keen to extend their three-game winning streak in the league at Needham Market.

Craig Smith (stripes, facing) scores for Peterborough Northern Star v Loughborough University. Photo: Brian Colbert.

Sports dropped to 11th place in the Premier Division at the weekend.

Deeping Rangers will go second in the United Counties Premier Division if they beat struggling Pinchbeck United at the Haydon Whitham Stadium tomorrow (7.45pm). Deeping moved up to fourth with an impressive 6-2 win at Wellingborough Town on Saturday.

Deeping were boosted by a first defeat of the season for current second-placed team Loughborough University at the hands of Peterborough Northern Star at the weekend.

The form book was well and truly ripped up as Star had lost their previous six top-flight games, but goals from Craig Smith, Jake Sansby and Fraser Sturgess earned them a 3-2 win at the Branch Bros Stadium.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, October 22

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Needham Market v Peterborough Sports.

united Counties LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Pinchbeck Utd.

RESULTS

Saturday, October 19

NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

South East Division: Spalding United 0, Stocksbridge 1; Wisbech Town 1 (Marshall), Glossop North End 1.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Kidlington 3 Yaxley 2 (Waumsley, Cotton).

UNITED countieS LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star 3 (Sansby, Smith, Sturgess), Loughborough University 2; Quorn 2, Holbeach United 2 (Oliver 2); Rothwell 3, Pinchbeck United 1 (Maltby); Wellingborough Town 2, Deeping Rangers 6 (Jarvis 3, Gurney, Mooney,og).

Division One: Aylestone 6, Whittlesey Athletic 0; Birstall 4, Bourne Town 0.

EASTErn countieS LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Fakenham 2, March Town 1.