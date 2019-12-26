Peterborough Northern Star fight back three times for an excellent point at Deeping, Yaxley lose to leaders, Wisbech Town are off the bottom, Stamford AFC are off the top and Peterborough Sports lose ground after postponement

Peterborough Northern Star showed some terrific Christmas spirit by battling back from losing positions three times to force a 3-3 draw at Deeping Rangers in the United Counties League Premier Division on Boxing Day.

Tom Garrick scored in the first minute for Deeping but Jake Sansby equalised for Star just before the break.

Action from Yaxley 0, Corby 3 (stripes) at the Decker Bus Stadium on Boxing Day. Photo: David Lowndes.

In the second-half Sam Mooney and Luke Murphy again put Deeping ahead, but Robbie Ellis and Crag Smith again found equalisers. Smith’s goal arrived in the 87th minute.

Deeping are fifth and Star are now 11th. Holbeach United will move up two places to fourth if they win at lowly Pinchbeck United tomorrow (December 27).

The big Division One derby between Bourne and Blackstones was postponed today as was Peterborough Sports’ eagerly-awaited clash at Rushden & Diamonds in the Central Premier Division of the Southern League.

Sports dropped from second to fourth as a result. They are next in action at home to Biggleswade on January 1.

Yaxley were beaten 3-0 at home by leaders Corby Town in a Division One Central fixture. Yaxley are now 15th.

Wisbech Town moved off the bottom of the South East Division of the Northern Premier League with an emphatic 3-0 win over Spalding United at the Fenland Stadium. Inactive Stamford AFC were knocked off the top of the table by Leek Town today, but will return to the summit if they beat win at Loughborough Dynamo on Saturday (December 28).

Two goals in two minutes at the end of the first half from Tiago Nassanculo and John Dean put the Fenmen in control before Nassanculo added a second goal after the break.

RESULTS

BOXING DAY

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Yaxley 0, Corby Town 3.

Northern Premier LEAGUE

South East Division: Wisbech Town 3 (Nassanculo 2, Dean), Spalding United.

United Counties League

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 3 (Garrick, Mooney, Murphy), Peterborough Northern Star 3 (Smith, Ellis, Sansby).

FIXTURES

Friday, December 27

United Counties League

Premier Division: Pinchbeck United v Holbeach United.

Saturday, December 28

Northern Premier LEAGUE

South East Division: Loughborough Dynamo v Stamford AFC

United Counties League

Division One: Bourne Town v Aylestone.