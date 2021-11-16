Peterborough Northern Star FC withdraw from the United Counties League and are believed to have folded and the club’s multiple girls, junior and youth teams could also be in peril

Action from a Peterborough Northern Star game earlier this month. Star are in the stripes.

Star pulled their reserve team out of the Peterborough League first division last week and the United Counties League have confirmed to the PT that an email was received today withdrawing the first team from the competition.

The city side were third from bottom in the Premier Division South with just seven points from 20 matches.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands the club had been asked to leave their Chestnut Avenue base at the end of the season for as yet unspecified reasons.

Peterborough Northern star manager Lloyd Burton (crouching) and his assistant Jan Czarnecki.

The PT also understands Star’s multiple junior, youth and girls sides are also affected by last night’s news, although the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League have yet to receive a notice of withdrawal from the club.

Peterborough Northern Star came under the control of joint owners Scott Steward and Vince Gosling in April 2020.

One manager, Scott Goodwin, was sacked before he’d taken charge of a game and after he’d released every member of the previous season’s squad.

Lloyd Burton became manager last season and recently appointed veteran Jan Czarnecki as his assistant. Burton expressed pride in his inexperienced team’s performance on Saturday when they lost to an 89th minute penalty at the hands of league leaders Hinckley.

That could be the last game Star play.