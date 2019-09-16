Peterborough Northern Star face Norwich trip in the FA Vase

Have your say

Peterborough Northern Star will travel to Norwich United in the first round proper of the FA Vase.

Norwich play at the same Eastern Counties Premier Division level as Thetford who Star thumped 5-0 away from home in the second qualifying round on Saturday (September 14).

But they will present a much stiffer test. Thetford are next-to-bottom, while Norwich United are currently second.

Jake Sansby and Craig Smith both scored twice for Star at Thetford.

Eastern Counties Division One side March Town will host United Counties Premier Division side Rothwell Corinthians in the first round, while Holbeach United travel to South Normanton FC of the Midland League Premier Division.

The ties will take place on Saturday, October 12.