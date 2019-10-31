Peterborough Northern Star confident they will soon be surging up the United Counties Premier Division table

Peterborough Northern Star manager Steve Wilson believes his pre-season prediction of a top-10 finish in the United Counties Premier Division will still come true.

Star are languising in 14th place after a run of six defeats in seven top-flight matches, but it’s the result of that seventh match that gives Wilson hope of better times to come.

Earlier this month Star became the first team to beat Loughborough Dynamo when powering to a 3-2 win at the Branch Bros Stadium.

It was back down to earth with a bump last Saturday (October 26) when Star conceded four goals in the first 30 minutes on the way to a 4-2 defeat at Harborough. but availability is the key for Wilson as he prepares for two tough contests at Holbeach on Saturday (Novembe 2) and then at home to runaway leaders Shepshed Dynamo on November 9.

“We’re the only team to have beaten Loughborough so far, so why can’t we also become the first team to beat Shepshed?” Wilson stated.

“We were outstanding against Loughborough. We should have won by more as we even missed a penalty. but that’s exactly what we are capable of when everyone is fit and available. I fancied the boost to our confidence would set us on a run, but we had three missing at Harborough and started terribly in awful conditions. It was blowing a gale and all the goals arrived at one end of the pitch. The game was close to being called off for flooding and yet they play on an artificial pitch!

“I still have plenty of confidence in the squad and I still believe we will finish in the top 10. In fact I’d be really disappointed if we didn’t because we have a much better squad this season, certainly going forward.

“Defensively we’ve made far too many mistakes which have led to goals, but once we sort that out we will climb the table. The average age of our squad is around 23-25 which is young for the Premier Division, but there is some serious talent there.

“It will be tough at Holbeach, but we’ll give it a good go.”

Jack Bloodworth and Craig Smith scored for Star at Harborough.

Exciting wide player Tai Williams is expected to return to the sde at Holbeach.