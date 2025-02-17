Peterborough League top flight hit by yet another withdrawal, city club in 3 cup finals, 99 goals for leaders

Henry Dunn shoots at goal during Bourne Town's surprise 1-0 defeat to Kimberley Miners Welfare at the Abbey Lawn. Photo Dave Mears.

​The Peterborough League has now seen four teams withdraw from their Premier Division this season.

​Deeping United are the latest team to pull out. The top flight now has 14 teams having boasted 18 when the 2024-25 constitution was unveiled.

Oundle Town withdrew before a competitive ball had been kicked, while Tydd United and Wittering Premiair dropped out before Christmas.

Deeping United were 12th when they called it a day after winning promotion from Division One last season.

Action from Bourne Town v Kimberley Miners Welfare. Photo Dave Mears.

Division One sides Stilton United and Eunice have also pulled their teams out mid-season.

Tydd and Wittering Premiar have kept their reserves team going. Deeping United’s reserve side withdrew from a lower division earlier in the season. Their first team playing record this season will now be expunged.

On the pitch Warboys Town booked a place in the final of the Peterborough League’s Senior Cup with a 3-1 semi-final with at Holbeach United Reserves.

Joe Bennett, Riley Gibbs and Will Terry scored for Warboys who will face off against fellow Premier Division side Crowland Town in the final.

Few Premier Division matches took place last weekend, but spare a thought for Ramsey Town who were 5-1 up at half-time against Leverington Sports when the game was abandoned because of a waterlogged pitch.

The title chances of third-placed FC Peterborough Reserves probably disappeared with a shock 3-2 defeat at lowly Chatteris Town. Bruno Santos and Youssef Mohamed scored for the city side.

In Division Two Netherton United Reserves stretched their lead at the top to 18 points after a 4-1 win over city rivals Park Farm Pumas at The Grange.

Jack Bedwell, Oliver Goymour, Thomas Lancaster and Michael Uff scored the goals.

Brandon Harker struck a hat-trick for Tydd Reserves as they fought out a 4-4 thriller with Hampton United Reserves.

Wittering FC moved level on points with inactive Division Three leaders Stamford AFC Reserves with a 10-0 duffing of Whaplode Drove Reserves. Will Chamberlain scored four.

Fourth-placed Stanground Cardea Sports lost ground after drawing 3-3 in a city derby with Netherton A. Ryan Bishop, Rob Ames and Kyle Ginns scored for the home side with Dray Wilder-Garton (2) and Stuart Eason replying for Netherton.

Division Four leaders Thorpe Wood Rangers moved on to 99 goals for the season and a goal difference of +86 with a 14-0 thrashing of bottom club Ketton Sports Black.

Second-placed FC Peterborough Development were beaten 3-0 at Alconbury Weald.

HAT-TRICK OF FINALS

Leading city club Stanground Cardea Sports have reached three cup finals.

The Saturday Reserves take on South Lincs Swifts in the Peterborough League Junior Cup decider on April 25.

The Sunday first team tackle on Crowland in the Sunday League Cup Final on March 27 and then play Orton Wanderers in the Hunts Sunday Cup Final on April 2.