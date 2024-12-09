Peterborough League round-up as city sides move into Challenge Cup semi-finals
Netherton brushed aside divisional rivals Eunice 9-0 at the Grange, while Park Farm had to work much harder to see off Division Two promotion hopefuls Bourne Town Reserves 3-2.
Free-scoring Kyial West hit a hat-trick for Netherton with Charlie Pywell scoring twice. Kenny Wheatland, Charlie Wright, Adulai Balde and Harry Brookes were also on target.
Two goals from Joe Scott saw Bourne into a 2-1 half-time lead at Park Farm. Gerard Evans (2) and Daniel Hall scored for the city side.
It was a decent day for Netherton as the club’s reserve team opened up a 14-point lead at the top of Division Two with a 4-1 home win over nearest rivals YDP.
The visitors took a fourth minute lead through Kieran Blanchard, but goals from Jonathan Oludipe, Rufus Onyinah, Ollie Goymour and Jack Bedwell made it six wins in a row for the table-toppers.
It was also an excellent day for Park Farm as their reserve side beat city rivals Stanground Cardea Sports Reserves 2-0 in a Hunts Junior Cup semi-final.
In the Premier Division Stanground Cardea’s senior team missed a great chance to shoot clear at the top of the Premier Division. They were held to a 3-3 draw at home by Chatteris Town despite taking an early lead with a Joe Graham goal.
Graham added a second in the second-half and Kieran Hibbins also netted, but Chatteris found a late equaliser. The city side have a three-point lead at the top, but have now played more games than their closest rivals.
There was only one other top-flight game played and Whittlesey Athletic Reserves jumped up to fourth after a 4-3 win over Deeping United.
Division One’s top scorer Josh Pike made it 22 goals for the season with two for second-placed Hampton United in a 2-1 win at Warboys Town Reserves.
The big game in Division Three saw third-placed Wittering win 6-2 at second-placed Stamford AFC Reserves. Spencer Haskins scored twice for the winners.
It was a quiet day in Division Four, although both Ketton Sports’ teams saw action.
The Blues beat Peterborough Lions 4-2 with Will Mann on target twice, but the Blacks were beaten 5-0 at Hampton Rangers.