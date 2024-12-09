Peterborough League round-up as city sides move into Challenge Cup semi-finals

Netherton United first team (red) in action earlier this season. Photo David Lowndes.

​Division One sides Netherton United and Park Farm Pumas moved into the Peterborough League’s Challenge Cup semi-finals with vastly contrasting quarter-final wins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Netherton brushed aside divisional rivals Eunice 9-0 at the Grange, while Park Farm had to work much harder to see off Division Two promotion hopefuls Bourne Town Reserves 3-2.

Free-scoring Kyial West hit a hat-trick for Netherton with Charlie Pywell scoring twice. Kenny Wheatland, Charlie Wright, Adulai Balde and Harry Brookes were also on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two goals from Joe Scott saw Bourne into a 2-1 half-time lead at Park Farm. Gerard Evans (2) and Daniel Hall scored for the city side.

It was a decent day for Netherton as the club’s reserve team opened up a 14-point lead at the top of Division Two with a 4-1 home win over nearest rivals YDP.

The visitors took a fourth minute lead through Kieran Blanchard, but goals from Jonathan Oludipe, Rufus Onyinah, Ollie Goymour and Jack Bedwell made it six wins in a row for the table-toppers.

It was also an excellent day for Park Farm as their reserve side beat city rivals Stanground Cardea Sports Reserves 2-0 in a Hunts Junior Cup semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Premier Division Stanground Cardea’s senior team missed a great chance to shoot clear at the top of the Premier Division. They were held to a 3-3 draw at home by Chatteris Town despite taking an early lead with a Joe Graham goal.

Graham added a second in the second-half and Kieran Hibbins also netted, but Chatteris found a late equaliser. The city side have a three-point lead at the top, but have now played more games than their closest rivals.

There was only one other top-flight game played and Whittlesey Athletic Reserves jumped up to fourth after a 4-3 win over Deeping United.

Division One’s top scorer Josh Pike made it 22 goals for the season with two for second-placed Hampton United in a 2-1 win at Warboys Town Reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big game in Division Three saw third-placed Wittering win 6-2 at second-placed Stamford AFC Reserves. Spencer Haskins scored twice for the winners.

It was a quiet day in Division Four, although both Ketton Sports’ teams saw action.

The Blues beat Peterborough Lions 4-2 with Will Mann on target twice, but the Blacks were beaten 5-0 at Hampton Rangers.