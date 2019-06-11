Peterborough League in great shape despite Whittlesey’s departure

Whittlesey Athletic have been accepted into United Counties League Division One for next season.

Whittlesey finished fifth in the Peterborough & District Premier Division last season, but as none of the four teams above them applied for promotion they were allowed to step up subject to a facilities checke which they have now passed.

It’s not new ground for Whittlesey who played at UCL Division One level for a handful of months in the 2015-16 season before withdrawing after a problem with budgets.

There will still be 16 teams in the Peterborough Premier Division next season with FC Parson Drove and Uppingham promoted from Division One, while Langtoft United have dropped out of the League altogether.

Bretton North End have merged with Peterborough Sports Development to become Peterborough North End Sports and will play in the Premier Division.

Thirteen new teams have joined the league making 88 teams in six Division.

Peterborough Northern Star Reserves have been allocated a Division One berth with Dreams FC placed in Division Four.

Cambridge FC, Deeping United, Dreams Reserves, Long Sutton Athletic Reserves, Park Farm Pumas, Parkside Reserves, Peterborough NECI Reserves, Rippingale & Folkingham, Sawtry, Limetree Reserves and Warboys Town Reserves are new teams in Division Five.

Cambridge FC, who have had a team in the veterans division in recent seasons, and Dreams Reserves are provisional entrants with particpation dependant on passing an interview with the league.

Whaplode Drove have merged with Crowland Town Reserves and and will play in Division Two under the name of the latter.

The 2019-20 Peterborough League line-up

Premier Division (16 teams): FC Parson Drove, Holbeach United Reserves, ICA Sports, Ketton FC, Leverington Sports, Long Sutton Athletic, Moulton Harrox, Netherton United, Oakham United, Peterborough Polonia, Peterborough North End Sports, Stamford Lions, Sutton Bridge United, Thorney FC, Tydd FC, Uppingham Town FC.

Division One (15 teams): Cardea FC, Crowland Town FC, Eunice, Huntingdon, Eye United, FC Peterborough, King’s Cliffe United FC, Moulton Harrox Reserves, Oundle Town FC, Peterborough Northern Star Reserves, Premiair FC, Spalding Town FC, Stamford Belevedere FC, Stilton United FC, Whittlesey Athletic Reserves, Wittering FC.

Division Two (14 teams): Crowland Town Reserves, Ketton Reserves, Leverington Sports Reserves, Long Sutton Athletic Reserves, Netherton United Reserves, Oakham United Reserves, Oundle Town Reserves, Peterborough NECI, Rippingale & Folkingham FC, Spalding Town Reserves, Stamford Belevedere Reserves, Stamford Lions Reserves, Thorpe Wood Rangers, Warboys Town FC.

Division Three (14 teams): Farcet United FC, FC Parson Drove Reserves, FC Peterborough Reserves, Glinton & Northborough FC, Hampton FC, Holbeach United Sports, Orton Rangers FC, Parkside FC, Premiair Reserves, Ramsey Town FC, Tydd Reserves, Uppingham Town Reserves, Whittlesey Athletic A, Wittering Reserves.

Division Four (15 teams): Cardea Reserves. Casterton FC, Dreams FC, Hampton Reserves, Holbeach Bank FC, Huntingdon Rovers FC, Kings Cliffe United Reserves, Leverington Sports A, Netherton United A, Orton Rangers Reserves, Peterborough City FC. Stanground Sports FC, Stilton United Reserves. The Limetree, Thurlby Tigers.

Division Five (14 teams): Cambridge FC, Deeping United, Dreams Reserves, Hampton A. Huntingdon Town Development, Long Sutton Athletic A, Park Farm Pumas, Parkside Reserves, Peterborough NECI Reserves, Rippingale & Folkingham Reserves, Sawtry FC, Stamford Lions A. The Limetree Reserves, Warboys Town Reserves.