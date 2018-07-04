Peterborough England fan's reaction to Jordan Pickford's penalty save gains national and international attention after 'refusing' to celebrate

A Peterborough football fan has gained national attention after 'refusing' to celebrate Jordan Pickford's penalty save against Colombia last night.

Alex Seager, from Hampton, Peterborough, has appeared on The Sun and The Daily Mail websites after he restrained himself from celebrating Colombia's miss - the national press claiming he 'refused' to celebrate.

Alex holds it together and keeps his emotions in check while he waits to see if England can score their final penalty. Photo: Terry Harris

Instead, the 18-year-old stayed reserved and waited for Eric Dier to slot home England's winner before letting his true emotions pour out in front of a capacity crown at Peterborough's XL Arena.

Alex said: "You just never know with England, they still could have lost it, so you've got to hold yourself together.

"I couldn't get over excited until I knew for sure as I've never seen England win a penalty shootout

"When the Dier penalty went in I was so relieved, all the anxiety came out and the crowd exploded.

Eric Dier slides his penalty home and it's celebration time at last for Alex. Photo: Terry Harris

"To now see England go on and win the World Cup is all I want, it would be a dream."

And Alex was more than a little surprised to wake up this morning and see his face in the national press.

"I knew I'd been holding it in, holding it together during the shootout, so to then wake up this morning and see it in the nationals is just bizarre," he added.

Peterborough photographer Terry Harris who shot the video said he'd even had people contact him from the German press.

Alex is now hoping to celebrate another England win when Sweden are the opponents in the World Cup quarter finals at 3pm on Saturday, July 7.

The match is again on at the XL Arena and Alex said the team from the venue had already been in touch to invite him back down to watch it there.